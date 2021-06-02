Kannada actor Prema on rumours about bad health, second marriage: ‘These reports are false’

Kannada actor Prema has responded to rumours about her bad health and second marriage. She called them ‘false’.

A popular face of the 1990s, Prema was last seen on screen in Kannada film in a full-length role in Shishira, which released in 2009. In 2017, she made a comeback in a brief role in Kannada film Upendra Matte Baa.

In 2006, Prema married businessman Jeevan Appachu. A decade later, they filed for divorce. There were also rumours in 2013 that she was suffering from cancer.

After reports emerged that Prema is considering getting married for the second time, she took to social media to clarify. As per a report by Pinkvilla, she said: “These reports are false. I’m doing absolutely fine.”

Also read: Anna Faris’ marriage advice to her young son Jack would be 'to not get married in his 20s'

The report added that she is happy being alone and is not ready for marriage again.

Apart from predominantly working in Kannada films, Prema had also done movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. In Kannada, she had worked with all the leading stars – from the likes of Vishnuvardhan to Ravichandran and Shivrajkumar among others.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON