Home / Entertainment / Kannada actor Prema on rumours about bad health, second marriage: ‘These reports are false’
Prema was active in the 1990s Kannada film industry.(instagram/ncprema)
Prema was active in the 1990s Kannada film industry.(instagram/ncprema)
entertainment

Kannada actor Prema on rumours about bad health, second marriage: ‘These reports are false’

  • Speaking to publication, Prema rubbished all reports about her ill health and her second marriage.
READ FULL STORY
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:40 PM IST

Kannada actor Prema has responded to rumours about her bad health and second marriage. She called them ‘false’.

A popular face of the 1990s, Prema was last seen on screen in Kannada film in a full-length role in Shishira, which released in 2009. In 2017, she made a comeback in a brief role in Kannada film Upendra Matte Baa.

In 2006, Prema married businessman Jeevan Appachu. A decade later, they filed for divorce. There were also rumours in 2013 that she was suffering from cancer.

After reports emerged that Prema is considering getting married for the second time, she took to social media to clarify. As per a report by Pinkvilla, she said: “These reports are false. I’m doing absolutely fine.”

Also read: Anna Faris’ marriage advice to her young son Jack would be 'to not get married in his 20s'

The report added that she is happy being alone and is not ready for marriage again.

Apart from predominantly working in Kannada films, Prema had also done movies in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. In Kannada, she had worked with all the leading stars – from the likes of Vishnuvardhan to Ravichandran and Shivrajkumar among others.

ott:10:ht-entertainment_listing-desktop
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
karnataka kannada film industry kannada cinema + 1 more

Related Stories

Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again concert for Covid-19 relief will see 35 leading performers take to virtual stage.
Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again concert for Covid-19 relief will see 35 leading performers take to virtual stage.
music

Singers Shaan, Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik to perform for Covid-19 relief fund

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:25 PM IST
The artists will perform at a concert called Ek Sath: India Will Rise Again, to raise funds for Covid affected orphans, widows, people with disabilities, the indigenous population, refugees, migrants, minorities and artists among others.
READ FULL STORY
Anna Faris is known for her roles in Scary Movie and House Bunny.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Anna Faris is known for her roles in Scary Movie and House Bunny.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Anna Faris talks about marriage advice she'd give to her young son Jack

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Anna Faris, who divorced Chris Pratt in 2017, revealed in an interview what advice she would give to her young son Jack. The actor is now engaged to cinematographer Michael Barrett.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.