Kanpuria lingo is the new hot thing

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 19:49 IST

The city of Kanpur and its unique lingo has finally started to get its due. Kanpuria videos, TV shows and films set in the industrial city are already making waves on various entertainment platforms. Yet another heartland project that is all set to showcase the glory of the city is the upcoming film ‘Yahan Sab Gyani Hai’ with Lucknowite Atul Srivastava playing its lead.

The actor with co-actor Neeraj Sood, Kanpur-based director Anant Narain Tripathi and producers Siddharth and Jyoti Sharma were in city ahead of this week’s release.

“Though Lucknow and Kanpur are sister cities but the latter has its own unique style and flavours. We in the state capital speak slowly with ‘nazakat’ and ‘nafasat’ while a Kanpurite will come straight on the face and talk fast with unclear pronunciation of words. It took me a while to catch-up with the local flavour and noticed the locals to understand their mannerism,” says Atul.

Neeraj hails from Himanchal Pradesh but after shooting multiple projects here has got accustomed with the culture and language here. “I have shot ‘Shubh Mangal Savdhan’, ‘Jabaria Jodi, ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ and other films here. Every second film is being shot either in UP or Uttarakhand so I have started feeling like home here. Also, we are from theatre so we have been taught to adapt any dialect with little help,” says the actor. In the film the duo plays ‘Jija’ and brother-in-law.

Talking about the concept of the film, the director says, “This is a very simple and sweet story which is set in Kanpur but people from every city can connect to it. I have grown up watching people who are present every ‘mohalla’ and their income is by selling their ancestral properties. Our story is based on such ‘gyanis’ (who think they know everything) who ultimately reach a situation when they have sold out everything. I hope that everyone will connect with the film and its characters who are inspired from real life.”

Besides direction, Anant has written the story and dialogues of the film. He has also written its screenplay with co-producer Jyoti.

Film’s producer Siddharth Sharma also hails from Kanpur. “We conceived the film in 2015-16 and my mother wanted to direct it too. We had signed some big names for it but unfortunately she expired. As we say that every film has its destiny, we revived the project and we met Atulji, Neerajji and everything fell in place. Since this is a practical film so I feel it’s apt time to release it. As these days audience love and connect to films where content is the king,” says Sharma.

‘Stree’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ and ‘Lukka Chuppi’ fame actor Atul too signed the film due to its content. “For actors like us it’s important to support such content-oriented films along with other mega projects that we do. No one knows the fate of any film but if the audience likes it then with word of mouth it can do wonders. I have done the film with full conviction as I believed in it rest is left to destiny.”