KGF 2 star Yash, wife Radhika Pandit share fresh pics from Maldives holiday
Kannada actor and KGF series star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are in scenic Maldives and have been sharing pictures from there. The latest ones show the good time they have been having.
Yash is every bit a family man as she shared pictures with wife and kids. Sharing one, he simply tagged his wife Radhika. On the day they landed, sharing another lot, he had written: "If there was a tropical paradise.. then this would be it!! Maldives.. here we come!! @iamradhikapandit."
Yash, a popular Kannada star, hit the national limelight when he starred in the first part of the KGF franchise. Writing about it, the Hindustan Times review had said: "KGF, overall, is a slow burner. The plot takes its own sweet time to take shape and by the time Yash is sent to the mines on a mission, we are familiar with his past and what ticks him off. This makes us believe that he will eventually turn out to be one of the good guys."
After the phenomenal success of the Prashant Neel directed film, work on part 2 began in real earnest. The film got a massive head-start with the casting of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera.
Speaking about casting Sanjay, Yash had earlier said that Sanjay was always the first choice for Adheera. “Sanjay ji was the first choice for the role from the beginning. Even when we planned to make the film only in Kannada, he was choice for the character of Adheera. When Prashant narrated the character, he was hell bent on signing Sanjay. We had even approached him for the first part but he was occupied with some other commitment. His addition will be a big boost to KGF franchise. He’s a wonderful actor, and we’re happy he’s on board."
