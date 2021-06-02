Home / Entertainment / KGF star Yash to donate 1.5 crore towards 3000 Kannada cinema workers
Yash, who grabbed the national limelight with his film KGF Chapter 1, will be seen next in KGF: Chapter 2.
KGF star Yash to donate 1.5 crore towards 3000 Kannada cinema workers

  • Kannada actor Yash, who rose to fame starring KGF: Chapter 1, will donate a sum of 1 crore for the welfare of 3000 members of the Kannada film industry.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 02, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Actor Yash, who was last seen on screen in KGF: Chapter 1, took to social media to announce that he will donate 1.5 crore towards 3000 workers from Kannada film industry. Yash revealed that an amount of 5,000 will be credited to each of their bank accounts this month to help them during the pandemic.

Yash took to Instagram to share a note which read: “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada Film Fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, to each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of 5000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it's a ray of hope, since it's HOPE that is the certainty of faith, Faith of better times."

On the career front, Yash currently awaits the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The film, being directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

Also read: Mallika Sherawat gives a peek into her villa in Los Angeles with a huge garden and pool. Watch video

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part in the KGF franchise which stars Yash in the lead. The second part will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

KGF is the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from humble origins to the king of a goldmine.


Nisha Rawal had filed a complaint against Karan Mehra with the police after which he was arrested. He was later granted bail.
TV actor Karan Mehra, who was arrested on Monday after being accused of domestic violence by wife Nisha Rawal, had reacted to the developments. He has denied all allegations and also said he is worried for their son, Kavish.
Kavita Kaushik has an advice amid the ongoing fight between Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal.
