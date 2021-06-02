KGF star Yash to donate 1.5 crore towards 3000 Kannada cinema workers

Actor Yash, who was last seen on screen in KGF: Chapter 1, took to social media to announce that he will donate ₹1.5 crore towards 3000 workers from Kannada film industry. Yash revealed that an amount of ₹5,000 will be credited to each of their bank accounts this month to help them during the pandemic.

Yash took to Instagram to share a note which read: “Covid 19 has proved to be an invisible enemy that has dismantled the livelihoods of innumerable people across our country. Our own Kannada Film Fraternity has been badly affected as well. In light of the grave times we live in, to each of the 3000 odd members which include all the 21 departments of our film fraternity, I will be donating from my earnings, a sum of ₹5000 to their personal accounts. While I am very well aware that this may not serve as a solution to the loss and the pains caused by the situation we are in, it's a ray of hope, since it's HOPE that is the certainty of faith, Faith of better times."

On the career front, Yash currently awaits the release of KGF: Chapter 2. The film, being directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon in important roles.

KGF: Chapter 2 is the second part in the KGF franchise which stars Yash in the lead. The second part will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam as well.

KGF is the story of Rocky, played by Yash, who rises from humble origins to the king of a goldmine.





