Loved Bhavana in Nadikar? Here’s where to stream her other popular Malayalam films online

Bhavana's 2024 Malayalam film, Nadikar, has finally debuted digitally on Saina Play. The actress, who currently primarily works in Kannada films, has given several outstanding performances that Malayalis continue to enjoy. Here are a few of her well-known films you shouldn't miss online, if you loved her performance in Nadikar. You can watch these popular films of the actress on OTTplay Premium as well. Malayalam actress Bhavana

Bhavana's Malayalam Films on OTT

This legal thriller tells the tale of the criminal defence attorney Lal Krishna who has a ‘unique approach’ to law enforcement, brutally murdering the offenders. Lal Krishna has to deal with a murder case in which nine girls were charged until he uncovers the truth. In the movie, Bhavana portrays Chinthamani Warrier, a timid medical student.

Madhupal's directorial explores a distinctive aspect of divorces by telling the story of 55-year-old Meenakshi Pillai, who seeks separation from her husband Thanu Paillai. Bhavana portrays advocate Balamani with ease. One of the actress's best performances to date is Ozhimuri, which also stars Asif Ali.

The film centres on Sebastian and Angel, two friends who unexpectedly fall in love with one another. They elope on her wedding eve, much to the disapproval of the girl's brothers. The lovers' journey for survival is chronicled in the movie. In this popular flick, Bhavana plays Angel while Asif Ali is seen as Sebastian.

Mohanlal plays Thala in this action entertainer, which had a re-release in theatres recently. Along with the rest of the outstanding cast, Bhavana plays the role of Latha, an autorickshaw driver, and gives a lively performance. The movie follows the life of Thala throughout Kochi's streets with his group of quirky friends. But after they witness a murder, their carefree world takes a different turn.

Bhavana portrayed Mammootty's step-sister in this movie. Her portrayal of the innocent and kind young woman named Sandhya was well received by the crowd. This is one of the most impressive performances during the early stages of her career, suggesting that she will have a bright future in the industry.