Manchester Originals (W) vs London Spirit (W) : Streaming details of The Hundred 2025 match?

The Match 9 of The Hundred 2025 Women’s division between Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women is set to commence on August 11 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The London Spirit are leading the points table with two back-to-back wins in the tournament. Their last match against the Welsh Fire was quite thrilling as they won by just two runs. Charli Knott scored 47 off 33 balls, including seven boundaries. Her knock helped the team put up 124 in the first innings. Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women (The Hundred/X)

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals have won one game out of two. After they lost their first match against the Southern Braves, the team performed well in the next game against Oval Invincibles. Interestingly, even Originals won their last match by just two runs, just like London Spirit. Moreover, the Originals will hope to continue with their winning momentum and win the upcoming match. It will be intriguing to watch the match since both teams have won their previous ones and would carry the momentum into this game.

Match Details:

Match: Manchester Originals Women vs London Spirit Women, Match 9

Date: Monday, August 11, 2025

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

Where to Watch The Hundred 2025 in India?

Fans from India can watch all the matches of The Hundred 2025 on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Moreover, they can also enjoy the match LIVE on Sony Sports Network Channels on Television. Match timings for single-headers are at 11:00 PM IST and double-headers are scheduled at 7:30 PM and 10:30 PM IST respectively.

Squads

Manchester Originals Squad: Beth Mooney (c & wk), Kathryn Bryce, Amelia Kerr, Deandra Dottin, Seren Smale, Alice Monaghan, Sophie Ecclestone, Fritha Morris, Lauren Filer, Danielle Gregory, Mahika Gaur, Evelyn Jones, Darcey Carter, Esmae MacGregor, Ella McCaughan

London Spirit Squad: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Kira Chathli, Cordelia Griffith, Grace Harris, Danielle Gibson, Charli Knott, Issy Wong, Charlotte Dean (c), Sarah Glenn, Eva Gray, Tara Norris, Heather Knight, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Munro, Kate Coppack, Abi Norgrove, Rebecca Tyson