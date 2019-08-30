e-paper
Movie Review: Saaho is Prabhas 2.0 with action overloaded but no story

entertainment Updated: Aug 30, 2019 22:24 IST
Hindustan Times
Hindustan Times
         

Made on an insane budget of Rs 350 crore, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho impresses audiences with high-octane action and chase sequences, but the needless insertion of song and dance numbers with a relatively weak storyline, the film falls flat in its narrative. What’s worth checking out is the supporting cast — especially Chunky Panday, Jackie Shroff and Mandira Bedi — who have broken all stereotypes with spectacular performances. Though clearly a missed opportunity, watch Saaho only for its exhilarating climax.

 

First Published: Aug 30, 2019 22:14 IST

