Akriti Kakar feels it is unfair to compare non-film music to Bollywood songs

As the popularity of non-film music continues to grow with several artistes coming out with albums and singles that go viral on social media, the comparison bring made with film music is inevitable. However, singer Akriti Kakar finds this extremely unfair. Akriti Kakar is presently busy with Big Band theory 2

She explains, “Independent artistes like me, who choose not to be on music labels and few who are backed by labels, have a harder time breaking through anyway. During the pandemic, since movies weren’t being made, there was no film-music at all. And it gave the perfect void to be filled by us, and audiences suddenly started accepting non-film music irrespective of who came out with it.”

The 35-year-old looks it at as a silver lining that gave a chance to several fresh artistes who got a great head start.

“Now, when film-music is back with a bang, it doesn’t mean non film music isn’t able to sustain itself. It simply means the power and budgets of production houses for movies is way larger than the budget assigned to non-film songs, hence they would always be little less heard and discovered as compared to movie songs,” she elaborates.

That being said, in her case particularly, since she produces her own music and videos, Kakkar points it’s harder to find a window to be heard on music channels whether it’s TV or radio.

“It takes longer, but eventually good music finds its way through. If there’s anything that the pandemic has done, it is encouraged all artistes to put their voice forth sans fear,” says the Saturday Saturday (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania; 2014) hitmaker, adding that for self-funded music, finding an audience remains the biggest challenge even today.

“The marketing and promotions bit is the real challenge — competing with the multi-million views situation on songs that are backed by labels or from movies. For me, personally, it’s only about pouring my heart into it, and even dig deep into my pockets, and make it happen without giving up. Believe that it’ll find its course, be patient and have no regrets,” concludes Kakkar, who has lent her voice to hit numbers such as Aanan Faanan (Namastey London; 2007) and Iski Uski (2 States; 2014).

