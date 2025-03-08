American Idol Season 23: Premiere date, time, where to watch and more

American Idol Season 23 is set to kick off with a fresh lineup, featuring longtime host Ryan Seacrest and returning judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, alongside Season 4 winner Carrie Underwood, who replaces Katy Perry after seven seasons. The season will begin with three exciting audition episodes, culminating in the moment when a select group of singers head to Hollywood for their chance at stardom. Here's what you need to know about the latest season and how to catch all the action. American Idol Season 23 launches on March 9, showcasing auditions and performances.( @AmericanIdol/X)

When and how to watch American Idol Season 23 premiere?

American Idol Season 23 will premiere on Sunday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, showcasing a new round of auditions and exciting performances as contestants compete for their chance at stardom. The reality show is set to air on the weekend on ABC while episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Those interested in watching the show live can find it on the ABC app or website as well as other live-streaming websites that permit viewers to watch it in real-time, as reported by USA Today.

American Idol Season 23 judges and host

Underwood will be joining long-standing judges of American Idol– Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. She will be replacing Perry on the show on the judges panel who left the channel to focus on her music. Underwood will be returning to the show after 20 years as an American Idol alum after she won the singing competition.

Seacrest, who has hosted 20 seasons of American Idol, will return as emcee for Season 23. This season also introduces Grammy-nominated singer Jelly Roll as the first-ever artist in residence. He will work closely with contestants, offering valuable advice on how to navigate their journey in the competition, as reported by Variety.