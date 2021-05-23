Anuradha Paudwal reacts to Indian Idol-Amit Kumar controversy: 'Found the contestants very talented '

Singer Anuradha Paudwal has reacted to the recent controversy around singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Anuradha, along with Kumar Sanu and Roop Kumar Rathod, are the latest guest judges on the show.

After appearing in an episode of the show as a guest, son of legendary singer Kishore Kumar, Amit Kumar, had said that he did not like the performances but praised them because he had been asked to, irrespective of his own opinion.

Asked about Amit's statements, Anuradha told Aaj Tak, "I found the contestants very talented and there was nothing controversial about it. If people are questioning their (contestants') talent, I am surprised. I have no idea about the controversy around Amit ji but when I went, the kids sang really well. I was surprised watching their performance."





In his interview to a leading daily, Amit had said, “I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai (I was told to praise everyone and to uplift everyone, no matter how they sang) because it's a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

He also said that he went on the show for money, adding that he respects the judges and participants on the show. "Look, everyone needs money. My father was also particular about money. They gave me the price I demanded and I went, why would I have left it? But it's okay. I have full respect for the show and its judges and participants. It's just one of those things that happen sometimes," he said.

