AR Rahman says he felt pigeonholed in Hollywood even after Oscar win: ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’

Aug 28, 2023

AR Rahman has shared how it’s difficult to break into the musical space internationally even after the Oscar win, because those places are taken.

AR Rahman is one of the most revered music composers in the world, having won major international attention--including the Academy Award--for his work over the years. In an interview with Forbes, AR Rahman shared how he got pigeonholed despite his international work in 127 Hours, Million Dollar Arm and Pele among others. (Also read: AR Rahman on nepotism: ‘If my kids aren’t into it, this entire place is going to become a godown’)

What Rahman said

AR Rahman talked about his directorial debut, Le Musk and how he wanted to experiment with his creative process and new technology. In the interview with Forbes, Rahman said, “As an Indian composer, winning an Oscar and all that stuff, there is a pigeonhole you are put into. ‘Oh Indian stuff, let’s go to AR!’ Even though I have done 127 Hours, Pele and other stuff but still the urge… There’s nothing bad with that. I am doing a lot of Indian movies. I love doing Indian movies. I am proud. But I also love to do something that is completely unrelated to India, as a creative expression. To get those is very difficult in Hollywood, all the places are already taken.”

AR Rahman on Rocketry's big win

AR Rahman has won two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, and six Indian National Film Awards. He recently tweeted after the 69th National Awards were announced last week where R Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the honour for Best Feature Film. AR Rahman wrote, “Congrats Madhavan….I still remember the impact of your movie watching at Cannes ….have to confess now (great timing)… I liked yours better than #Oppenheimer.” Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, is set during World War II, and follows physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, played by Cillian Murphy.

AR Rahman had recently visited the Oscar Museum in Los Angeles with actor Kamal Hassan. Both of them also watched the Hollywood classic The Godfather. Kamal Haasan took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of their encounter, where they were seen reflecting on AR Rahman lifting the Oscar on stage.

