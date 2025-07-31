Arijit Singh's fees revealed! Music composer Monty Sharma discloses the exorbitant amount singer charges per show

Arijit Singh, the voice behind countless soulful hits, continues to mesmerise audiences with his magical vocals. His concerts often see packed crowds swaying to his melodies, but ever wondered how much he charges for a single performance? In a recent chat with Lallantop, music composer Monty Sharma finally spilled the beans on Arijit’s jaw-dropping concert fee. Arijit Singh's fees per performance revealed.(AFP)

Monty Sharma on music industry's changing scenario

Recalling how things have changed in the music industry, Monty revealed, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for ₹2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge ₹35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song.”

Monty revealed Arijit Singh's fees per show and said, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges ₹2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give ₹2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have it on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."

About Monty Sharma

Monty gained recognition for arranging tracks on Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, including the title song Nimbuda, where Bhansali noticed his talent. He composed background scores for Devdas (2002) and Black (2005), receiving major critical acclaim. Made his debut as full music director with Saawariya (2007), a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film and went on to compose music for films like Chamku, Naughty@40, Run Bhola Run, Spark and more.

Meanwhile, Arijit Singh recently lent his voice to Saiyaara, Mohit Suri’s romantic musical drama, with the heartfelt track Dhun, which has already struck an emotional chord with listeners. He’s also earning praise for his soulful renditions in Metro... In Dino, including Zamaana Lage, Mausam, and Qayde Se. Adding to his impressive streak, Arijit has sung Aavan Jaavan for the much-anticipated film War 2.