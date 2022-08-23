Arjun Kanungo opens up about his wedding: Have not been a big believer of marriage, but I cried when I looked at Carla as a bride

Arjun Kanungo dreamt of getting married to his fiancé, model Carla Dennis almost two years ago, and watching it turn into a reality was an emotional moment for him. The singer-actor says he is very happy to be a married man today because he believes in their commitment, revealing that Carla has already initiated the process of becoming an Indian citizen.

Kanungo, and Carla, who hails from South Africa, stepped into a new phase of their life as ‘Mr and Mrs’ on August 10 as they tied the knot in Mumbai in presence of their family members and close friends.

“The wedding was really special. We actually did this at the very last minute. We decided to get married in August in June because most of Carla’s family was flying down from South Africa, Sri Lanka and the UK. They were available on those dates. That’s why we kind of rushed it. The fact that they could make it and be there with us meant a lot to us,” Kanungo tells us.

Kanungo had proposed to his long-time girlfriend Carla in November in 2020, and had planned two weddings, which first got pushed because of the pandemic, and then the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Living it in reality overwhelmed the Baaki Baatein Peene Baad hitmaker.

In fact, his eyes also welled up when he saw Carla as a bride. “She didn’t let me look at the wedding dress before the function. She used to go to the fitting herself… But watching her at the aisle was pretty emotional, and actually pretty much unexplainable. I have not been a big believer of marriage in my life, but watching her walk down the aisle was something special,” he says, adding, “I started crying. We have been together for seven years, and have been dreaming about this for the last two years. We had to wait a little, so we were really emotional”.

So, is he a believer in marriage now? “Well, I am a believer in our relationship. I think people can have different opinions and still make it work. The key to that is listening to your partner and understanding your partner’s needs. I always felt like marriage was just a formality for us,” he says.

Ask him what makes him say that, the singer reveals, “Carla is not an Indian citizen. So, it is a very tiresome thing to constantly go back to South Africa and get your visa again. She had to do it once a year. I felt like for practical reasons getting married made sense. We want to have children, so it makes sense for that as well. Carla has always insisted that she wants to be Kanungo”.

“She says that when we have a family, she wants our kids to feel like they’re part of the same family, and be close to everybody. For her, when we have kids, it is important that they identify with the family. There are a lot of plus points to marriage. I don’t know if I believe in the institution of marriage, but I think there are reasons why Carla believes in it, and I respect those reasons. I am more than happy to be married today, because I believe in our relationship and our commitment so strongly,” says the singer, adding that she has started the process to get Indian citizenship.

Here, he asserts that they don’t feel like a newly married couple, asserting, “We were in a relationship for so long, now it feels like we’ve been married for a few years”.

Their wedding celebrations will be extended with the couple planning another ceremony out of India with extended family next year. “That’s because we want to do something for the people who missed the wedding,” says the singer, known for songs such as Aaya Na Tu, and Waada Hai.

For now, Kanungo is wrapping up his work and jetting off to his honeymoon next month, the destination of which is being locked by his wife. “My court marriage registration has to be done on the 29th. Then we go on our honeymoon and. I come back on September 10th or 11th, and then I will resume work,” he says while signing off.