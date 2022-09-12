Armaan Malik: You need to trust yourself enough

Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik’s non-film music “or atleast 90 percent of it” is an extension of his personality, and he doesn’t mind sharing it with his forever-growing fanbase. Malik says his last non-film single, You, which is about love, is one such track which reflects his personality and how he understands the emotion of love.

“I have felt those emotions, I still do. I was in love, I am in love,” he says with a big smile on his face.

Malik’s recent comment make sense was recently in news after it was reported that the 27-year-old singer songwriter is dating social media influencer and content creator Aashna Shroff, since 2019. While the singer refuses to confirm the relationship with Shroff and says “ I don’t like to discuss my personal life in public”, their romance isn’t hidden from the public, thanks to the romantic messages that the two often share about each other on social media.

Malik is often tipped to become the first internationally known global popstar from the country. He feels grateful that he is able to carve out an image for himself, and hopes that his journey inspires several others to follow in his footsteps.

“I am super grateful of the fact that many musicians from India are now thinking about doing what I have done. Of course, it wasn’t easy and was super challenging, but I really wanted to create that space for myself. Yes, there’s still a long way for me to go, but I am glad to see the results of what I set out to do,” says Malik

One of the biggest reason why Malik is inspired to follow a more international sound is because, he was not unable to express his feelings though music, which is what made him a musician in the first place.

“I have been a playback singer for a long time and when it comes to film music, its the directors vision, it is that film we are singing for. The music is not by me, lyrics are not by me, I am just a singer. Don’t get me wrong, I absolutely love singing for Hindi films, or Telugu or Kannada and I am grateful that people love my work,” he says.

“But there was a point when I wanted to express myself through my music. That’s when I decided to take a flight to LA, put a pause on everything else and just concentrate on making music that I wanted to make. That conviction, sometimes has to come from within yourself. You need to trust yourself enough to know you are making the right decision for yourself. That’s what I did,” adds Malik.

Slowly carving his niche in the global music industry with several hits such as Control, Echo etc , he has been also busy with several international collaborations which includes a collaboration with British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, 2step, and his most recent international collaboration which saw him team up with Telugu star Allu Arjun and the K Pop band TRI.BE for the song Memu Aagmu

“I liked the idea that it was an exchange of so many cultures. The fact that Allu sir and I were together for Buttabomma, which is still such a big hit, and then on the top of a KPop outfit like TRI.BE, was completely a no brainer. I had a lot of fun while working on this song,” he signs off..

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth