‘Arrest Badshah’: Haryana Women's Commission says over controversial Tateeree song after rapper fails to appear

The Haryana State Commission for Women on Friday issued a request to arrest rapper Badshah after he failed to appear before them before the deadline. This is in connection with the alleged objectionable lyrics and visuals in his recently released Haryanvi music video, Tateeree. Chairperson Renu Bhatia had previously warned of strict action against him. Rapper Badshah ran into trouble over objectionable lyrics and visuals in his song Tateeree. (Getty Images via AFP)

Women's commission calls for Badshah's arrest Badshah was directed to appear before the women’s commission by 3 PM on Friday, following a notice issued on March 6, which asked him to appear in Panipat. As per PTI, the chairperson spoke to reporters and said that she has directed that Badshah’s passport be seized so he cannot leave the country and that he be arrested.

She told the press, “I have ordered SP Panipat to get Badshah arrested from anywhere, any place and issue search orders.” Renu also stated that the rapper was asked to appear before them before March 13 over the song “in which Haryana daughters have been insulted with inappropriate words and language.” The chairperson also stated that FIRs have been registered in Panchkula and Jind in this matter.

Renu also told the press that people (lawyers) representing Badshah had asked the Commission for a further date, which they didn’t allow. She also wrote to the National Commission for Women (NCW) requesting that no Badshah show be held in the country.

A lawyer representing Badshah told reporters in Panipat that they had brought an authority letter from the rapper and sought more time, as the summons had not been received. “Under the law, everyone has the right to present their side. But here that is not being given,” the lawyer claimed.

Badshah’s apology and removal of Tateeree After Tateeree dropped the song, Badshah faced backlash over its lyrics and visuals. He uploaded a video to his Instagram, apologising for the hurt feelings and stating that the song was being removed.

Panchkula police recently initiated the process to issue a look-out circular against Badshah to prevent him from leaving the country. A formal notice was also issued to the rapper to appear before them. Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, the Haryana Police had said in a statement on Saturday.

The police stated that the video depicts minor girls wearing school uniforms and throwing away their school bags to run away from studies. “The use of words such as Badshala in the song has also been found to depict the school environment and education in a misleading and inappropriate manner. Furthermore, objectionable and derogatory expressions towards women and girls have also been identified in the lyrics,” read their statement.