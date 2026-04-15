Asha Bhosle's last collaborator Gorillaz's Daman Albarn mourns her death in emotional tribute: ‘You had voice of angel’

On Tuesday, the British band took to Instagram and shared a picture with Asha Bhosle along with a sweet note which read, “Asha Bhosle was someone I had admired from afar for many years, her voice was my gateway to the marvellous world of Bollywood. I met her twice in Mumbai and was entranced by her grace and poise at the age of 91. The memory of sitting cross-legged playing R. D. Burman’s harmonium while she sang will stay with me forever. I send my deepest condolences to her lovely family. Asha, you had the voice of an angel, we love you.” – Damon Albarn.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle 's demise has left everyone in the music and entertainment industry mourning. She passed away on April 12 after succumbing to multiple organ failure, and since then social media has been filled with tributes. Recently, her last collaborators, British band Gorillaz , also penned a note remembering the late singer and sharing their experience of working with her.

Gorillaz is a British band created by musician Damon Albarn and artist Jamie Hewlett in 1998. In 2026, the band collaborated with Asha Bhosle for their ninth studio album, The Mountain. One of the tracks from the album, The Shadowy Light, featured Asha Bhosle, Gruff Rhys, Ajay Prasanna, Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash.

Fans showered love in the comment section. One of the comments read, "There is something so poetic about The Shadowy Light being her last song." Another commented, "Kind of heartbreaking how an album with so many posthumous features has already lost one of its living collaborators." Another wrote, "She recorded over 12,000 songs in her lifetime and fittingly, her final note was for Gorillaz!" Another comment read, "Longed to see Asha ji and you lot performing Shadowy Light in Mumbai… always in our hearts."

About Asha Bhosle's death On April 12, Asha Bhosle died at Breach Candy Hospital due to multiple organ failure. A day before her death, the legendary singer was hospitalised after suffering cardiac and respiratory issues. She was 92 when she breathed her last. On April 13, her last rites took place at Shivaji Park with full state honours. Her granddaughter Zanai Bhosle was seen breaking down in tears while others consoled her.

Many celebrities, including Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan and others, attended her last rites to pay their respects. The legendary singer has left behind a legacy of music that once shaped the Hindi music industry. She holds the Guinness World Record for being the most recorded artist, a benchmark that is hard to beat.