Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passes away.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death

  Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 04:19 PM IST

Tributes poured after Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday at the age of 60. Following the news of his demise, several celebrities took to social media and mourned his death.

"Utth gaye gwandho yaar rabba hun ki kariye. Bulleh, Shah Inayat bajo rahe uraar na paar, Rabba hun ki kariye. Punjabi Maa boli da sureela gayak, mehfil di Jaan, yaaran da yaar, Sardool Sikander punjab diyan paak fizawan vich Geet banke goonjda rahega!" Gurdas Maan tweeted. The tweet can be loosely translated to: "Punjab's melodious singer, life of a gathering, best of friends, Sardool Sikander will be remembered seasons after seasons through his songs."

Ayushmann Khurrana reacts to Sardool Sikanders death.
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared the tweet on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Rest in peace Sardool sahab!"

TV show host and actor Kapil Sharma also remembered the singer. "It's very sad news. Listening to his songs, even an ordinary man becomes melodious. I am fortunate that (Sardool) could attend my daughter's first Lohri. We were all happy. But who would have known that it was going to be our last meet. You will be remembered," Kapil tweeted.

"Oh WAHEGURU (folded hands) RIP #SardoolSikander Bhaji (folded hands) PUNJABI MUSIC DI SHAAN (Pride of Punjab)," Diljit Dosajh tweeted. Harshdeep Kaur said, "Bahut hi dukhad khabar... Saddened to hear about the demise of legendary Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander Ji. Huge loss to the music Industry. Prayers for his family".


Vishal Dadlani said, "I can't believe #SardoolSikander -Saab has left us. This is heartbreaking and far too personal. :( A true pioneer, he was the soul of humility & a wellspring of music. My condolences to the family, esp. to my brothers @AlaapSikander & @SarangSikander1."


Mika Singh said, "When we talk about Punjabi singing or voice only one name comes to mind.. the legendary #SardoolSikander. Sadly he has left for his heavenly abode. This is the most upsetting news that I have heard, I truly wish I could have met him just once more. We learned so much from him and he leaves us with all his beautiful memories and music. May Waheguru bless his soul, Rest in eternal peace."

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan said, “This feels like a personal loss … Rest in Peace, Legend Sardool Sikander ji.”

The singer was a popular name in the Punjabi industry with tracks such as Sanu Ishq Barandi Chad Gayi and Ek Charkha Gali De Vich to his credit.

