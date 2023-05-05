Backstreet Boys' AJ and Kevin throw their underwear at crowd during Mumbai concert in viral video. Watch

Members of American boy band Backstreet Boys caught Mumbai by storm as they returned for a thrilling show. After a 13-year gap, Backstreet Boys played in India for the second time on Thursday as the band kicked off their DNA World Tour at Mumbai's Jio World Garden. A video of their performance has gone viral, and it does not show them singing. Instead, the said video shows Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson throwing their underwear at the crowd. Some fans are calling it their 'chaddi (underwear) throwing session'. Also read: Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal let their hair down at Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert. See pics Backstreet Boys during the Mumbai concert on May 4.

Various videos and photographs from the concert featuring Backstreet Boys members Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson setting the stage on fire with their popular numbers, such as I Want It That Way and Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, were shared on fan pages. But one segment of their concert is grabbing the most attention. In a clip that has surfaced online and is being widely shared on Instagram and Twitter, AJ and Kevin are seen onstage, throwing their underwear into the audience as the crowd cheered for them.

In the clip, as AJ and Kevin changed on stage behind a little dressing room, before hurling their underwear at the crowd, AJ said, "Remember that time you would throw your bras and panties at us. Tonight, Kevin and I would like to return the favour, ladies." They are then seen walking towards the edge of the stage and throwing their underwear at different sections of the audience. This is not new for Backstreet Boys, which was formed in 1993, as the members often throw their underwear at fans during performances.

Many celebrities attended the Backstreet Boys concert in Mumbai on Thursday, including Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Natasha Dalal, Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan, Benny Dayal, Dhvani Bhanushali, Prakriti and Sukriti Kakar, and Meezan Jafri. Backstreet Boys will also be performing in Gurugram on Friday.

