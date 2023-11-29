Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles reacts to ‘losers’ accusing singer of skin lightening after new blonde look: I'm fed up

Beyonce left people praising her with her new platinum blonde hair at the premiere night of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé in LA. However, a section on social media also criticised her for trying to be ‘white’ and accused her of skin-lightening. While the singer did not react to any such claims, now her mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram and posted a lengthy note, and called those people ‘losers.' Also read: Beyonce debuts silver hair at Renaissance tour concert film premiere in LA, fans call her a ‘Targaryen’ Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles blasted those accusing her daughter of skin lightening.

Beyonce's mom on ‘racist’ comments

Reflecting on hate comments online, Tina wrote, “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white. She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?”

Why did Beyonce opt for blonde hair?

Beyonce wore a silver custom gown by Versace at the premiere. She opted for a pair of matching silver opera gloves and silver high heels to complete her look. Her sleek platinum blonde hair further elevated her look. Talking about her look, Tina said, “How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown.”

She further called out a media outlet who tried reaching out to Beyonce's hairstylist after her new look. “Well that made, my blood boil,” added Tina. She continued, “What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand That black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white? I am sick and tired of people attacking her. Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her.”

Tina Knowles: I know Beyonce is going to be pissed at me

“I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up! This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up and promotes black women and underdogs at all times,” she wrapped up. Comments on the post have been restricted for now.

Tina and her husband Matthew Knowles were among the many celebrities who attended the Saturday premiere. On November 30, Beyonce will hold a screening of her concert film in London. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will release in theatres on December 1.

