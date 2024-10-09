Bianca Censori was ‘unhappy for a while' in marriage with Kanye West: ‘She's aware of his dark side'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori recently made headlines when they filed for divorce after almost 2 years of marriage. Reportedly, Bianca was miserable in marriage with Kanye and this forced her family to make a “dramatic intervention” which gave her the “courage” to end it. She has had enough of the rapper’s controlling behaviour in their marriage. Bianca Censori ends their marriage due to Kanye's controlling behaviour and alleged drug addiction. Image Credit: Getty Images

Bianca Censori was ‘miserable’ with Kanye

A source revealed to RadarOnline, “She was unhappy for a while." To share the centre stage with Kanye as his muse, Bianca sacrificed her dignity. However, she “received little in return" along with her estranged husband’s demands and controlling behaviour while he was free to wear whatever he liked. The insider added, “I don’t think Kanye ever thought Bianca would leave. It took courage for her to finally say enough and break free."

The source shared with the media outlet that the final straw for Bianca was Kanye’s alleged addiction to drugs when it was made public. They said, “Bianca already had one foot out the door when Kanye's drug use became public. She doesn't want anything to do with it and is concerned that it could ruin her legitimate career prospects. She doesn't want any part of Kanye's issues, nor does she want to have to defend his behaviour.” The source continued, “She is all too aware of Kanye's dark side."

Bianca stayed with Kanye for the kids

The sources revealed that Bianca dragged their marriage longer than she wanted to “for kids’ sake”. She remained in the marriage because of Kanye’s children with Kim Kardashian. The source said, “She wants to keep her split with Kanye as amicable as possible, and is open to continuing to play a role in his kids' lives. But she is moving on, and her family is rooting for her."

Bianca’s family including her sisters Alyssia and Angelina visited her in Los Angeles along with their mother, Alexandra in mid-August as an “intervention”. The source divulged that it was ‘pretty dramatic”. The insider added, “Bianca's mom was blunt with her, and asked: 'Is this really what you want?' All of the family explained how she had a life prior to Kanye, and at her age, has the entire rest of her life ahead of her.”