Billie Eilish pauses concert to slam Donald Trump, tears up calling him 'predator': Someone who hates women so deeply...

Singer Billie Eilish minced no words in her critique of the new US President-elect, Donald Trump, days after he won the US Presidential election against Kamala Harris. Performing in Nashville, Billie paused her concert to address the election result and almost teared up while talking about Trump's sexual assault cases. (Also read: Billie Eilish opens up on real reason for endorsing Kamala Harris for US president) Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish delivered a sharp critique of Donald Trump. (File Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP)(AFP)

Billie Eilish on Donald Trump

Billie Eilish has been a vocal critic of Trump. On Thursday, as she performed in Nashville, the singer said she 'could not fathom' doing a show on a day like this, saying she was disappointed by Trump's return to the White House. In a fan-captured video shared on TikTok, addressing the women in the audience at the show, Billie added, “I want you to know that you’re safe with me, and you’re protected here and that you are safe in this room. And the song that we’re about to do is … about the abuse that exists in this world upon women and a lot of the experiences that I have gone through and people I know have gone through. To tell you the truth, I’ve never met one single woman who doesn’t have a story of abuse. Not one.”

Billie performed her 2022 song TV, which refers to the Roe vs Wade judgement being overturned, effectively opening the doors to banning abortion in many parts of the US.

Billie has been open about her own experiences with abuse, and she said those traumas had helped shape her political worldview. Addressing Trump as a 'convicted predator', she added, “I’ve dealt with some stuff myself, and I’ve been taken advantage of. My boundaries were crossed, to say it politely, and now a person who is a … let’s say convicted predator, let’s say that — god, my heart is beating fast — someone who hates women so, so deeply is about to be the president of the United States of America. So, this song is for all the women out there. I love you, I support you.”

Donald Trump's sexual abuse allegations

Donald Trump, who beat Kamala Harris in the 2024 US election, will take charge in his second term as US President upon confirmation. Trump was found liable of sexual abuse last year in a civil suit brought by author E. Jean Carroll. Since it was a civil suit and not a criminal trial, he was not convicted, but was ordered to pay $5 million in damages. Over two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.