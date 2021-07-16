BLACKPINK: Rosé gets a musical gift and handwritten note from John Mayer, here's what he wrote

BLACKPINK member Rosé received a sweet gift from singer John Mayer. On Friday, the South Korean singer took to Instagram Stories and shared a couple of pictures to reveal she received an electric guitar from John Mayer.

One of the pictures revealed that the BLACKPINK member had received the bright pink guitar along with a handwritten note. In the note, John wrote, "Rosé! I should be thanking YOU! (so thank you.)" She shared the picture along with the caption, "Life is complete.”

Another picture featured a close-up shot of the guitar, which also featured John's autograph on it. The sweet gesture left BLACKPINK fans, also known as BLINKS, gushing.

"WOW john mayer sent rosé a pink electric guitar with a note that says "i should be thanking YOU"... the positive impact she has with just her sweet voice," a fan wrote on Twitter. "John mayer sent rosé a guitar from his own collection. the global connections & respect she has from others purely for her love and dedication to music is insane. so proud and happy for her. i know she’s smiling happy as hell," added another. A third said, 'the way john mayer knew rosé's fav color was baby pink and sent her a guitar, she deserves it all, im so proud."

John's gift to Rosé comes a few weeks after she sang his track Slow Dancing In A Burning Room in an episode of the Korean variety show Sea Of Hope. Following the episode, John had shared a snapshot of the performance on his Instagram Stories and said, "This is gorgeous." Besides performing his track, Rosé has also performed The Only Exception, by Paramore, and Because I Love You, by Yoo Jae-ha. She is also set to perform Dear John by Taylor Swift in an upcoming episode.