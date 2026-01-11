Bob Weir dies at 78: All on Grateful Dead co-founder's wife Natascha Münter, children, and net worth

“His loving family, Natascha, Monet, and Chloe, request privacy during this difficult time and offer their gratitude for the outpouring of love, support, and remembrance. May we honor him not only in sorrow, but in how bravely we continue with open hearts, steady steps, and the music leading us home. Hang it up and see what tomorrow brings,” the statement concludes.

The statement adds that Weir was diagnosed in July. His treatment began weeks before returning to his hometown stage for a three-night celebration of 60 years of music at Golden Gate Park. It also said that Weir would often speak of a “three-hundred-year legacy, determined to ensure the songbook would endure long after him.”

“For over sixty years, Bobby took to the road. A guitarist , vocalist, storyteller, and founding member of the Grateful Dead. Bobby will forever be a guiding force whose unique artistry reshaped American music. His work did more than fill rooms with music; it was warm sunlight that filled the soul, building a community, a language, and a feeling of family that generations of fans carry with them. Every chord he played, every word he sang was an integral part of the stories he wove. There was an invitation: to feel, to question, to wander, and to belong,” it adds.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Bobby Weir. He transitioned peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, after courageously beating cancer as only Bobby could. Unfortunately, he succumbed to underlying lung issues,” the statement reads.

Grateful Dead founding member and guitarist Bob Weir has died, according to a statement posted to his Instagram account. The post said Weir died due to an underlying lung issue after he beat cancer . He was 78.

Bob Weir’s net worth Weir had a net worth of $60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Best known for being a founding member of the rock band Grateful Dead, he served as a musician, singer, and songwriter. While Grateful Dead disbanded in 1995, Weir performed with other former members of the band The Other Ones, later known as The Dead. He primarily played rhythm guitar while with the Grateful Dead, but also provided vocals for several notable songs.

Weir was involved in various other projects during his time with the Grateful Dead, including Kingfish, the Bob Weir Band, Bobby and the Midnites, Scaring the Children, Ratdog, and Furthur. His most recent project began in 2015 when he joined other former members of the band to form a new band – Dead & Company.

It was revealed in 2020 that the home Weir had purchased for his father in Mill Valley, California, was being sold. The home hit the market with a price tag of $1.395 million.

Weir owned another home in the area for himself, plus a vacant lot. His home is located over the hill from Mill Valley in the beach town of Stinson Beach. He also owned a property an hour south in Menlo Park, near where he grew up.

Weir paid $2.1 million, $500,000 over asking, for a home in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, back in March 2022.

Bob Weir’s family Weir married Natascha Münter in Mill Valley, California, on July 15, 1999. The two share two daughters, Shala Monet Weir and Chloe Kaelia Weir. Leilani Münter, a former race car driver in the ARCA Racing Series circuit, is Weir’s sister-in law.

Münter often uses her social media to uplift marginalized groups. She also appears to share her passion for wellness and staying healthy with her husband. Her mother was a hypertension nurse who worked at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, and her father was a neurologist.

Münter’s father co-founded the Department of Neurology in Phoenix, Arizona, at a then-newly established branch of the Mayo Clinic, where he worked until he retired in 1995. He died in February 2021.

Chloe, who is a photographer, often took photos of her father during his performances. She got her first camera, a Polaroid, when she was seven years old, and would often take it on tour with her father. “Today I’m doing a slightly more upscale version of that,” she previously joked, per Rolling Stone.

According to Animazing Gallery, Chloe’s photography journey began at a young age after she developed a “passion for encapsulating moments through the lens of her camera” while growing up in an atmosphere of concerts and performances.

The website added, “Seeking guidance and mentorship, Chloe reached out to Jay Blakesberg, a renowned photographer associated with Grateful Dead. Under his tutelage, she refined her skills while documenting shows by Dead & Company, a band that carries on the legacy of Grateful Dead. Chloe's portfolio extends beyond her work with Dead & Company, encompassing a diverse array of artists such as Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Billy Strings, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks, Sturgill Simpson and Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros.”

Monet is an actress whose notable works include Bully High (2022), Portal to Hell (2025), and Everything Is Melting (2024), according to IMDb. She said in 2019 while talking about Bully High, according to The Hype Magazine, “Bully High is the main thing coming up for me in my career right now, besides that I’m focusing on acting classes while I’m finishing up my bachelors degree at Chapman University. Then I will move to L.A. next year and be able to focus on my acting career 100 percent of the time!”