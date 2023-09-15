Britney Spears may be dating Paul Richard Soliz, her ex-housekeeper with a criminal past

Britney Spears has been dating her former housekeeper, who has a criminal history, amid her divorce from Sam Asghari, a source has confirmed to Page Six. However, a second source has claimed Britney, 41, never cheated on Sam, 29, dismissing rumours that claim otherwise. According to a third insider, Britney and the ex-housekeeper are “not dating.” The source said the pair stopped hanging out after she “came back from Mexico.” Britney Spears appears at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on April 12, 2018 (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, a source told the Daily Mail that Britney began seeing the 37-year-old man, Paul Richard Soliz, only after her split from Sam. The insider went on to claim that Paul and Britney only had a “short fling” but are no longer in contact. In August, Britney and Paul were seen on various outings together.

A source previously told Page Six that Paul was hired to work for Britney about a year ago. He was supposed to “clean toilets, mop floors and pick up trash,” and allegedly hired without a background check.

Paul Richard Soliz’s criminal past

Paul was allegedly charged with several misdemeanours and a felony in the past. He was convicted of one count of disturbing the peace back in 2014, it has been revealed. Court records showed that he was also charged with child endangerment, but it was dismissed after a plea negotiation.

Paul was convicted of driving without a licence in 2016. Another charge of driving with a suspended licence had been dismissed after a plea negotiation. Just last year in December, while he was already working for Britney, Paul was convicted of felony possession of a firearm.

Paul was recently due in court for an alleged probation violation.He told Us Weekly outside the courthouse that Britney is a “phenomenal woman.” He added, “She’s a very, very good, positive … she’s a good person.” He said nothing about their relationship.

It has been revealed that Sam is reportedly "focused on moving on" after filing for divorce from Britney Spears. A divorce petition that was recently filed cited "irreconcilable differences" between Sam, 29, and Britney, 41, according to the BBC. The two got engaged in September 2021 and tied the knot in June 2022.