Britney Spears reveals Justin Timberlake broke up with her over text message: ‘He used me as ammunition for his record’

Britney Spears says in her new memoir, The Woman in Me, that fellow singer Justin Timberlake broke up with her via text message while making his 2002 solo debut album, Justified. This is one of the many hot revelations Britney has detailed about her affair with Justin. (Also Read: ‘It has given me closure’: Britney Spears breaks silence on her bombshell memoir) Britney Spears with then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake during an NBA match in 2002.

Britney on breakup with Justin

“He started being very standoffish with me. I think that was because he’d decided to use me as ammunition for his record, and so it made it awkward for him to be around me starting at him with all that affection and devotion,” she writes in the memoir.

Not long after, Spears felt pressured by her father to do what would become an infamous interview with Diane Sawyer, in which the host pushed her to explain what she did to Justin Timberlake to cause him “so much pain.”

“I felt like I had been exploited,” she writes, “set up in front of the whole world.”

Britney went into a shell post breakup

In the period following the breakup, Spears became isolated, writing that she experienced “serious social anxiety.” She found herself living in an apartment alone in New York for a few months, rarely leaving. (One of her few visitors? Madonna, who dreamt up their 2003 kiss at the MTV Video Music Awards as a reclamation of personal autonomy.)

Britney also revealed in the memoir about how she and Justin decided to abort their baby after he was not ready to be a father. She wrote, “There were a couple of times during our relationship when I knew Justin had cheated on me. Especially because I was so infatuated and so in love, I let it go, even though the tabloids seemed determined to rub my face in it.”

“I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. Abortion was something I never could have imagined choosing for myself, but given the circumstances, that is what we did," she added.

- With inputs from AP

