 BTS agency to take legal actions against those who 'ridicule artists, spread rumours'; warns of 'zero-tolerance policy'
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
BTS agency to take legal actions against those who ‘ridicule artists, spread rumours’; warns of ‘zero-tolerance policy’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 29, 2024 02:30 PM IST

BigHit Music said it will respond “decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures”.

BTS agency BigHit Music has issued a statement updating fans on legal proceedings against violation of the group's rights. Taking to Weverse, the agency said that "organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks". It also added that "malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive". (Also Read | 'Pulling BTS card’: HYBE slammed for 'double standards' as RM and NewJeans' comebacks clash)

BTS members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.
BTS members V, Suga, Jin, Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope.

BigHit Music issues statement on BTS

The statement read, "Hello. This is BigHit Music. We wish to update you on the legal proceedings being taken to protect BTS members' rights. It has come to our attention that organizational efforts aimed at tarnishing and slandering the artists have escalated in recent weeks. Furthermore, malicious attempts to defame, humiliate and ridicule the artists or spread rumours and groundless information have become excessive."

BigHit Music talks about ‘zero-tolerance policy’

It also read, "The company views these actions as severe violation to the artists' rights and will respond decisively, engaging with another law firm to reinforce our existing legal measures. We are collecting evidence of malicious postings through real-time monitoring as we speak. We will maintain a zero-tolerance policy and pursue this matter rigorously, without leniency or settlements. Thank you."

About BTS

BTS comprises RM (Kim Namjoon), Jin (Kim Seok-jin), Suga (Min Yoongi), J-Hope (Jung Ho-seok), Jimin (Park Jimin), V (Kim Taehyung) and Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook). They debuted as a group in 2013. All the members are currently serving in the South Korean military. Jin, who enlisted first, is likely to get discharged in June this year.

BigHit Music statement amid HYBE-ADOR conflict

BigHit Music's statement comes at a time when HYBE and ADOR are engulfed in a conflict. It all started when HYBE initiated an audit of the ADOR management after reportedly detecting attempts by ADOR to become independent. After this ADOR issued a statement which had accusations of NewJeans’ concept being copied.

BTS agency to take legal actions against those who 'ridicule artists, spread rumours'; warns of 'zero-tolerance policy'
Live Score
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 29, 2024
