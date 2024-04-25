‘I never said BTS copied me, or asked them to go to military’: ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin

ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin has dismissed HYBE's allegations that she said, "BTS copied me". Hee-jin held a press conference on Thursday, and Korea JoongAng Daily reported that Hee-jin accused HYBE of betraying her. She also refuted asking "BTS to go to the military". (Also Read | ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin allegedly says HYBE chairman ‘Bang Si-hyuk copied me, created BTS’) All the BTS members are currently serving in the South Korean military.

Min Hee-jin denies saying BTS copied her

She said, "Everything that HYBE is saying is a lie. I've never said BTS copied me. They said that I said something 'along the lines of' BTS copying me, which has worked to build up a certain frame against me...It's not me who turned my back on HYBE, it's HYBE that betrayed me. It used me to the fullest and now wants to take me down because I don't listen to them. No one has done what I have done during the 30 years in K-pop. But HYBE is trying to kill someone who's done what I have as the head of a subsidiary."

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Min Hee-jin talks about BTS and military

“When the investor relations team called me 'the best creator' in a memo, they told the team to get rid of 'the best.' It changed from the moment they first hired me. I didn't want to lie, but he kept telling me that it was his job to 'guide' me. We used to make jokes to each other. But now, I want to ask why they want to kick me out. When did I ever 'ask' BTS to go to the military?”

Min Hee-jin talks about the shaman

Talking about being coached by a shaman, Hee-jin said that she asked the shaman because she 'was just so curious'. She also asked how they were to plan steps if the "company's ace team was going to the military or not", hinting at BTS. Hee-jin said she would report HYBE for privacy infringement.

Min Hee-jin and shaman's conversation

Earlier, in a statement, HYBE said that Hee-jin consulted a shaman on whether BTS members should go to the military. As per a Korea JoongAng Daily report, when Hee-jin asked the shaman about BTS joining the military, the latter replied in the affirmative. The shaman had said, “I’m trying to send them. It’s not like they won a gold medal." Earlier, HYBE had also said it would report Hee-jin to the police for breach of trust.