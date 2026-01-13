BTS announces dates and cities for upcoming world tour. Is India in the list? Know here

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Taehyung, aka V, and Jungkook have announced the dates and cities for their upcoming world tour. Taking to Weverse on Tuesday evening, the official page of the boy shared the update. However, no announcement has been made regarding BTS performing in any Indian city. (L-R) BTS members Jin, Taehyung, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga and Namjoon are currently in Los Angeles.

The tour will begin with three nights of concerts in Goyang, South Korea, on April 9, 11, and 12. BTS will continue performing their world tour that will continue throughout 2026 and 2027 as well.