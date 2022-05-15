BTS: Jimin's friend Ha Sung Woon reveals how the singer agreed to be part of Our Blues' With You, his first K-drama OST

Former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member Ha Sung Woon has revealed how BTS member Jimin agreed to be part of With You, his K-drama OST debut for Our Blues. Jimin and Ha Sung Woon lent their voices to the song and the duet debuted in April. (Also Read | BTS: Jimin's first-ever K-drama OST With You from Our Blues is out, fan says 'his voice is starlight incarnate'. Watch)

On social media, Ha Sung Woon was asked about his collaboration with Jimin. As translated by Jimin’s fan account on Twitter, Ha Sung Woon said, “Story on how I got to do the duet with Jimin. Actually, I was working on a duet for Our Blues with Punch noona (sister). The production team asked if I can ask Jimin about it."

He added, "I called him just in case he wants to do an OST but hasn’t gotten a chance, since the other members were doing OSTs too. He seemed to be not interested in doing OSTs YET, but then asked 'but am I doing it with you hyung (elder brother)?' and I said no. Then he said, 'I want to try it if I do it with you hyung!' So I told the production team about it. That's how we got to work together happily end."

Ha Sung Woon spoke about his collaboration with Jimin.

Jimin and Ha Sung Woon lent their voices to the song.

He revealed what Jimin told him.

In April, YamYam Entertainment released the music video of the song on their YouTube channel. The track is part of episode six of the Our Blues and has featured in the next episodes as well. A tvN drama, Our Blues, premiered on April 9. The television series features Shin Min-a, Lee Byung-hun, Lee Jung-eun, Cha Seung-won, Han Ji-min, Uhm Jung-hwa, and Kim Woo-bin.

The lyrics of the song started with Jimin singing, "I wanna be with you and I wanna stay with you, Just like the stars shining bright." After Jimin, Ha Sung Woon started singing. The song has been sung in both English and Korean. A part of Jimin's lyrics also goes, "I am nothing without your love, I promise I’ll never leave your love my heart is beating cause of you."

Earlier, Jimin’s Twitter fan club @PJM_data had said that Ha Sung Woon revealed details about their song, "Talked about the highly anticipated OST since around July last year. It's a sentimental song. There's a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I'll tell you later. It's long lol."

Meanwhile, Jimin is awaiting the release of BTS' upcoming album Proof on June 10. The anthology album of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook will feature several of the members' old songs as well as new tracks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON