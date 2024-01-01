BTS’ Jungkook ends 2023 on top: Only artist to have 2 tracks in US top 10 best-selling downloads

BTS' Jungkook concluded the year 2023 by proving his global dominance in the music market. Not only did he consistently top the Billboard charts with each new single, but he also achieved sweeping success on iTunes worldwide. capping off the year on a high note, Jungkook made history by becoming the sole artist to boast multiple tracks concurrently ranking in the top 10 best-selling downloads in the United States. Love Jungkook's tattoos? Here's what 5 of them mean for BTS' golden maknae (Photo by Twitter/RituKookie)

Jungkook tops 2023: sole artist with 2 tracks in US Top 10 downloads

According to year-end data from the US, Jungkook excelled with Seven and Standing Next to You. Now, both tracks have positioned the golden maknae as the sole artist with multiple entries in the US Top 10 downloads. The debut solo album GOLDEN by BTS' Jungkook, released on November 3, featured the all-English title track Standing Next to You. This song not only achieved a new Billboard record but also established a milestone for the idol.

BTS’ Jungkook Standing Next to You and Seven tops US download charts

The youngest member of the South Korean boy band, comprising seven members, has been creating a buzz since his solo album debut. Initially doubtful about the success of his solo endeavor, Jungkook now stands tall among prominent figures in the industry.

On the other hand, on December 27, before concluding its year-end data, Billboard reported that Jungkook's track Standing Next to You regained the top position on the Digital Song Sales chart. This accomplishment marked his fifth time at number one, matching Miley Cyrus and her viral TikTok sensation Flowers.

BTS members’ military service

All seven members of the HYBE boy band, including Jin, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, RM, Jungkook, and V, are presently fulfilling South Korea's mandatory military service. The band plans to reunite in 2025. Meanwhile, Jin, the eldest, is set to return in 2024 and is teasing a potential new music release, with J-Hope and Suga to follow in order.