BTS Proof concept photos: Group feature in veil theme for door version, fan says, 'the duality is insane'

BTS on Monday revealed the concept photos of the door version for their upcoming anthology album Proof. Taking to Twitter, BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared the group photo and the individual concept photos of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. In the pictures, the members are all dressed in pastel colours and feature in a veil theme. The new pictures are in complete contrast to their black ensembles in the first set of concept photos. (Also Read | BTS Proof concept photos: Group poses in front of bullet-ridden vault, fan says, 'literally bullets flying everywhere')

In the pictures, RM and V are dressed in blue coloured outfits while Jin and Jungkook opted for white outfits. Suga, J-Hope and Jimin wore pink outfits. All the members opted for white shoes. In the individual photos, the members were seen standing in the middle of a room which was draped in white curtains. They gave different poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures, Big Hit added the hashtags--BTS, BTS Proof Concept Photo (Door ver.).

Reacting to the pictures, a fan tweeted, "Pastel outfits and a white background, it feels like I just entered heaven." Another person wrote, "Y'all I am not okay, just look at the visuals, they look so good !!" A tweet read, "One time for the present, two times for the past." "You just remember they look so ETHEREAL and calm. A beautiful concept of becoming bulletproof then looking forward for a better place, a better place to live in! A strong fight leads to better forthcoming. So deep and ecstatic concept," said a fan.

BTS' agency Big Hit Music shared the photos.

Jin, RM and Suga feature in the new photos.

J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook feature in the new photos.

A person tweeted, "BTS slaying both the tough proof concept and the ethereal door concept! The duality is insane." A Twitter user said, "The veil theme of #Door is very reminiscent of the VCR that introduced Interlude: Shadow & Black Swan back in Map of the Soul: ONE! It’s a great analogy because back then we were looking “behind the curtain” of the persona while now we’re seeing what’s inside the door!" "OMG they look like princes, they LOOK SOO GOOD," said a fan.

Commenting on Jin a, fan wrote, "Jin's ethereal beauty, I can't believe he's real." Sharing Suga's photo, a fan said, "This is interesting a clock in Yoongi's hand...indicating we are Going back to time?? Past??" Another fan wrote, "WHEN HYBE CREATIVE DIRECTOR SAID YOONGI GIVES THE PRINCELY/MONARCHY VIBE." A person also asked if Suga was holding a compass.

A few fans also commented about J-Hope's lavender hair and said 'Namjoon looks incredible'. A fan wrote, "Jimin's looks ETHEREAL. He is from another world." "WOW!!!! TAEHYUNG, SO GORGEOUS!!! SPEECHLESS!!!" said a fan. "Jungkook PTD emo hairstyle and moon pendant!" said a fan.

Currently, BTS is gearing up for the release of their upcoming album Proof on June 10. They are in the US now and will meet US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

