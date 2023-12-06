BTS' V and BLACKPINK's Jennie part ways days before his military enlistment: Report

BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V and BLACKPINK's Jennie broke the internet with their relationship reports. Months after they were seen together in Paris as claimed by a French paparazzi, the two have reportedly parted ways as per a report by JTBC on Wednesday. Their labels Big Hit Music and YG Entertainment never confirmed their dating rumours. Also read: BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie's alleged pic together sparks dating rumours yet again BTS' V has reportedly broken up with BLACKPINK's Jennie.

Internet divided about Kim Taehyung and Jennie's break up rumours

While their agencies are likely to maintain silence over the matter, fans have shared mixed reactions to the break up rumours. Reacting to an article about the same, one user took to X and wrote in the comments, “Shocker. These two never confirmed anything but suddenly broke up. And just in time for Taehyung’s enlistment and Jennie’s renewal contract with YG.” “Even if they wanted to date I don’t think their respective companies will agree to that,” added another. One more posted, “Oh, they'll get back after V gets out of the military.”

“Y’all just capping a lot. Doesn’t this sound hilarious to you. They ain’t or weren’t dating, let’s stop with the false rumours,” shared someone else. Yet another said, “Was wondering why Taehyung is so happy these days! The media play ended.”

Dating reports of V and Jennie

Reacting to the last dating reports of V and Jennie, HYBE and YG Entertainment had told media, as per Soompi, “It is difficult to check [regarding this matter].” The two have been spotted at the same time on different occasions. For years they have been linked with each other.

BLACKPINK renews contracts

The news of their break up arrived right after BLACKPINK members, Jennie, Lisa, Rose and Jisoo, formally extended their contract with YG Entertainment. Their pending contract renewable sparked rumours of disbandment and even possible departure from the agency.

In a statement, YG Entertainment announced, "We are pleased to announce that our board of directors has successfully come to an agreement on the signing of exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, our talented artists." They further added “BLACKPINK will continue to do its best to shine more brightly in the world music market as an artist representing K-POP, and we will continue to give their unwavering support and faith in their actions.”

BTS to leave for military

On the other hand, Kim Taehyung will be enlisting in the military this month. Alongside him, RM, Jungkook and Jimin will be joining as per their schedules.

