BTS' V will return to Running Man after 7 years, fans are ‘excited for Kim Taehyung’; here's when show will air

BTS member V will appear on the hit variety show Running Man, as per a new report. Soompi on Tuesday reported that the upcoming episode has already been filmed and will air next month. (Also Read | BTS' V officially releases Snow Flower, Winter Bear, Scenery) BTS member V will be seen in Running Man.

V on Running Man

Soompi quoted its source from Running Man as saying, “V finished filming [for the episode] yesterday (August 28). The recording will be broadcast next month on September 10.” Running Man airs on SBS. V aka Kim Taehyung will feature on the show two days after the release of his first solo album Layover.

Running Man confirms V as a guest

Taking to their Instagram account, Running Man also posted a photo of V’s name tag. It is used while the cast plays a game on the show. It captioned the post, "Running man X BTS V. September 10th On Air."

Fans react to V being part of show

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Taehyung mentioned his dream on Weverse was to come on running man and his dream came true. Taehyung will be on running man." Another person said, "We are so excited for Taehyung." A comment read, "I wish Taehyung to get to play sports games because he's so good at it but he already filmed right so yeah I'm late to suggest but still excited for it." An Instagram user commented, "Is RM coming too (asking because he is also tagged)."

V earlier appeared on show

This, however, is not V's first time on the show. In 2016, V along with fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook appeared on the show. They were part of the 300th episode of Running Man.

Currently, V is awaiting the release of his first-ever solo debut album Layover on September 8 at 1 pm KST (9.30 am IST). It will consist of six songs--Rainy Days, Blue, Love Me Again, Slow Dancing, For Us and Slow Dancing (Piano Version).

About Running Man

It is a South Korean variety show, formerly part of SBS' Good Sunday lineup. It first aired on July 11, 2010. On the show, the MCs and guests complete with focus on games.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON