After Jungkook, BTS' V says 'namaste' in live video as he returns to Seoul from Paris. Watch

BTS member V returned to Seoul, South Korea, from Paris, France, on Tuesday. As he made his way back home from the airport, V aka Kim Taehyung decided to hold a brief live session on Weverse and interact with the BTS ARMY. The live session began with V saying, "I’m back to Korea." He then winked and flashed the peace sign. (Also Read | BTS' Jungkook trends on Twitter with 2 million tweets for announcing Seven release, saying ‘namaste’ during live) BTS' V held a live session on Weverse.

V says 'namaste'

During the conversation with fans, sitting in the car, V also accepted a few requests from his followers. V read a fan's comment, "Say namaste (hello in Hindi)" and immediately obliged with a "namaste". He also said "love you" and "mahal kita (I love you in Filipino)". Following this, fans started tweeting about it and made 'namaste' trend on Twitter.

Last week, Jungkook had also said ‘namaste’ during his live session on Weverse. He read comments from the chat box and said out loud, “Please say namaste.” His fans were happy listening to him speak a Hindi word.

BTS' V shared a 'TMI'

V also shared a 'TMI', an abbreviation for too much information, with fans. He said, "I sleep best on an airplane rather than in a bed or in a car. I think for a good night’s sleep the plane suits me the best. This is the TMI I wanted to share since Armys like TMI." The BTS member also shared, "I found a great tip for Weverse. On playing music in the background, the live works out well."

V also responded to a few of his fan comments

A fan asked, "I'm longing for Taehyung's live since I was busy today. But why was the live only for six minutes? Are you okay and what's happening?" V responded, "If it's the seven of us, then even (doing the live) for seven hours is possible but it's awkward alone." Another BTS ARMY wrote, "Taehyungah purple you!!! You came back to Korea, I see." He said, "Of course."

A person said, "The next time you go to France, you must go to Disneyland Paris. I went there with my daughter since it's so pretty. I hope the translation is accurate." V replied, "The kid is so pretty. I actually visited Disneyland already."

Why V went to Paris

V, reportedly, was scheduled to take part in Celine's spring-summer 2024 menswear show in Paris, France. He is one of the ambassadors for the French designer label. Celine has However, the show was cancelled amid growing protests in the city over the killing of a teenager by the police.

