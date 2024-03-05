Chinmayi Sripaada reacts to Spanish woman's gangrape in Jharkhand: 'All Indians can be ashamed when few men...'

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada, in a veiled tweet, has spoken about the Spanish woman who was gang-raped by seven villagers in Jharkhand. A Spanish biker couple was attacked earlier this month in the state. (Also Read | Richa Chadha, Dulquer Salmaan, Chinmayi Sripada react to news of Spanish woman's gang rape in Jharkhand) Chinmayi Sripaada has reacted to Jharkhand gangrape incident,

What Chinmayi said

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi said on Monday, "If all Indians can be proud when ‘few’ Indians win an Olympic medal. All Indians can also be ashamed when ‘few’ men rape."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Reacting to her tweet, a person wrote, "No. Flawed logic. India spent money to train Olympic winners. Did India spend money to train men to be rapists?" A tweet also read, "Feeling shamed wouldn’t solve the problem. Make stricter laws that would punish the culprit if even he’s a cousin of a politician."

Internet reacts to Chinmayi's tweet

Another person tweeted, "You want us to be ashamed every 17 minutes? Because there is a rape case in India every 17 minutes. How does being ashamed help women’s safety, though?" "I’m sorry I felt sad and bad about the couple who went through such horrendous time and want the perpetrators to be punished as severely as possible and best possible justice be served to the victims!!" commented an X user.

Chinmayi had tweeted on the incident earlier too

Recently, Chinmayi had shared several tweets after the incident. A reporter shared the news on X, writing about their experience with ‘sexual aggression in India’. Sharing a screenshot of the post, Chinmayi wrote, “Now they’ll say this is an excuse to defame India, toolkit etc.”

Chinmayi also criticised another person, who alleged that the reporter was ‘defaming the country’. “This is such an uncalled for, unempathetic response to a foreign national who publishes (after adding he still loves the country) his experiences as a tourist. Aththi Devo Bhava and Beti Bachao are mere slogans. It is well known by now how men in India ogle at and harass foreign nationals and women. It was only a few days ago that a Korean vlogger published how she was harassed. No idea why these people are in denial instead of acknowledging and putting systems in place. It is not as if the process of lodging a police complaint is easy,” she had said.

What happened in Jharkhand last week

A biker couple was travelling through Dumka district's Kurmahat village to Nepal last week. The Spanish woman and her husband stayed the night there in their makeshift tent. Seven villagers trashed the couple, sexually assaulted the woman and robbed them of their belongings. A patrol unit reportedly spotted the couple at around 11pm.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place