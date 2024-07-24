Chris Brown faces a lawsuit of $50 million for…

Rapper Chris Brown was sued for $50 million after the along with others allegedly assaulted four concertgoers during the 11:11 Tour. The claimed incident took place on July Friday, 19 in Fort Worth, Texas where he had a scheduled tour show. Several people including Brown’s tour promoter were listed in the lawsuit. Chris Brown was sued for $50 million after he allegedly assaulted four concertgoers in Texas on Friday, July 19. (@chrisbrownofficial/Instagram)

$50 million lawsuit filed against Chris Brown

The $50 minion lawsuit was filed against Chris Brown for alleged "brutal, violent assault" on four men who were there to attend the concert on Sunday, July 21. According to the lawsuit, the accused include Brown and Conway, Hood Boss and Sinko Ceej. They “brutally and severely beat” four concertgoers, namely, Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Damarcus Powell.

A People report also listed the name of the tour promoter, Live Nation, for providing support to the rapper despite being well-versed with his history of “bad conduct and violent conduct” and “shamelessly profits and promotes Brown’s The 11:11 Tour and brought Brown to Texas for financial gain."

The complaint statement read, “The violence included Brown and his entourage surrounding the Plaintiffs, throwing chairs at them, and repeatedly kicking, stomping, and beating them. The unprovoked violence included multiple strikes to the Plaintiffs’ heads and chests and ultimately involved stomping them while they were down. The brutal, violent assault participated in and directed by Brown, severely injured all Plaintiffs.”

The four men required immediate medical attention after the assault, according to the lawsuit, specifically Parker will go under intensive medical treatment after surviving severe head injuries. Hence the four men are asking for compensation of $50 million from Brown in addition to the damages they survived including “pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses," the lawsuit read.

What went down on Friday night?

According to the lawsuit, the four men were initially invited to the VIP area where they waited for Brown for 30 minutes. Upon no vision of the rapper, one of the four concertgoers, Bush, headed towards the exit where he saw Brown and congratulated him for his performance. Suddenly, one of Brown’s crew members yelled to provoke the rapper “Man, you don’t remember you two were beefing?” to which the lawsuit claimed Brown replied, “Oh yeah, we were…I don’t forget s***” followed by him instructing others to “F*** Bush up.”

Sinko, a member of Brown’s entourage, punched Bush in the chest, while another, Hood Boss, threw a chair at Bush's head. Chris Brown reportedly directed his associate Yella Beezy and others to attack Parker, who became trapped in a stairwell. He was then subjected to an assault where he was punched in the face and chest, kicked in the head for more than ten minutes, and stomped on by Chris Brown and others. The lawsuit claimed severe bodily injuries resulting from the prolonged beating, which involved Brown encouraging others to join in the assault.

In 2009, Brown was also charged for a case of assault on his then-girlfriend, Rihanna.