Snoop Dogg set to carry Olympic torch through Prais, marking the 33rd Games

Snoop Dogg is set to bring his signature swag to the Olympic torch relay as he carries the flame through the final stretch in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony on Friday, July 26. The rapper will be tasked with holding the torch aloft in Saint-Denis to mark the 33rd game, and fans are hoping he'll keep it lit - without dropping it like it's hot! Snoop Dogg set to carry Olympic torch in Paris(Instagram/Snoop Dogg)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are just days away, with final preparations in full swing, and Mathieu Hanotin, the Mayor of Saint-Denis, said that the iconic rapper will carry the Olympic torch through the streets of this Paris suburb, which is also the location of the Stade de France Olympic Stadium through an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Hanotin’s translated message read, “Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the last stretch of the Olympic Flame.”

Snoop Dogg himself hinted at the announcement with a post on X, sharing a photo of his arrival in Paris along with the caption, “U ready? Paris 2024 Olympics ya digggg.”

Snoop Dogg joins NBC primetime for Paris Olympics 2024

Earlier, NBC has also announced that the rapper-turned-media personality will join their team in France to provide coverage of the event. “The global megastar will be on site in Paris to provide regular reports for the Olympic Primetime Show beginning July 26, 2024, on NBC and Peacock,” NBC’s press release reads.

The 52-year-old rapper will be checking in with NBC Olympics host Mike Tirico and offering primetime coverage at various events throughout the competition. The network detailed his role, stating, “He’ll explore the city’s iconic landmarks, attend Olympic competitions and events, and visit with the athletes, their friends and families.”

Snoop expressed his excitement about being part of the Olympics: “I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris. It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness.”

“We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition and may the best shine like gold. Peace and Olympic LOVE, ya dig?”