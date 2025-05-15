Chris Brown's mugshot out after Manchester arrest? Here's latest on bottle-tossing incident

Chris Brown was arrested at The Lowry Hotel in Manchester for allegedly attacking a music producer with a bottle at a London club in 2023. The R&B rapper was nabbed at around 2 AM local time on Thursday. The 36-year-old had arrived in the UK just hours earlier on a private jet. He travelled from London to Manchester. Chris Brown's old mugshots surfaced after his arrest in Manchester(X and Instagram)

TMZ cited sources to report that Brown was taken into custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm. The report added that the 2023 incident took place at Tape nightclub in Mayfair, London. The rapper allegedly clashed with music producer Abe Diaw and has been accused of attacking him with a bottle.

Chris Brown mug shot surfaces

Several social media users posted photos of Brown's mug shot. However, the image is from 2018, when the rapper and his bodyguard Christopher Hollosy were arrested and charged with assault in Washington, D.C., for an alleged altercation with another male.

Chris Brown was then accused of breaking the man's nose after he reportedly tried to get into a picture of the rapper and two female fans.

Chris Brown's criminal record

Brown has a notable criminal record marked by several violent incidents. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to felony assault for attacking then-girlfriend Rihanna, receiving five years’ probation, community service, and a restraining order. In 2013, Brown faced misdemeanor assault charges after punching a man in Washington, DC, pleading guilty with time served.

A 2014 probation violation from the Rihanna case led to jail time and a probation extension. In 2016, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after a standoff with police, though no charges were filed due to insufficient evidence.

Brown’s legal troubles continued with a 2019 rape allegation in Paris, resulting in no charges, and a 2022 battery report in London, also without charges.