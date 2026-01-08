Edit Profile
    Chris Stapleton announces new dates for 2026 North American tour. Details out

    Chris Stapleton revealed new 2026 All-American Road Show dates, starting May 23 in Nashville. 

    Updated on: Jan 08, 2026 9:44 PM IST
    By Arya Vaishnavi
    Chris Stapleton announced new dates for his 2026 All-American Road Show on Thursday. The 47-year-old's extended touring act will span across North America, with nearly 20 show dates, starting on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be joined by special guests: Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, The Teskey Brothers, and Zach Top.

    Chris Stapleton performs "Bad As I Used To Be" during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Invision/AP)
    Chris Stapleton performs "Bad As I Used To Be" during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

    Chris Stapleton All-American Road Show tour dates

    Jan. 10 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

    Jan. 11 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

    Feb. 4 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

    Feb. 6 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Dolby Live at Park MGM

    Feb. 7 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

    Feb. 20 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

    Feb. 21 — Thackerville, Okla. @ WinStar Lukas Oil Live

    Feb. 27 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

    Feb. 28 — Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Casino

    April 19 — Georgetown, Texas @ Two Step Inn

    May 23 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Nissan Stadium

    May 29 — Panama City, Fla. @ Gulf Coast Jam

    June 11 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

    June 13 — Tampa, Fla. @ Raymond James Stadium

    June 17 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

    June 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Bank of America Stadium

    June 24 — Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

    June 26 — North Charleston, S.C. @North Charleston Coliseum

    July 8 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

    July 10 — Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

    July 14 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ California Mid-State Fair

    July 17 — Portland, Ore. @ Providence Park

    July 19 — Whitefish, Mont. @ Under The Big Sky Festival

    July 22 — Vancouver, B.C. Canada @ Rogers Arena

    July 24 — George, Wash. @ The Gorge

    July 29 — Shakopee, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Amphitheater

    Aug. 1 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Paycor Stadium

    Aug. 6 — Toronto, Ont. Canada @ Rogers Stadium

    Aug. 8 — Detroit, Mich. @ Ford Field

    Aug. 14 — Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

    Aug. 18 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

    Aug. 21 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium

    Aug. 26 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

    Aug. 28 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

    Oct. 2 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

    Oct. 7 —Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

    Oct. 9 —Kansas City, Mo. @ Morton Amphitheater

