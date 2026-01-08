Chris Stapleton announces new dates for 2026 North American tour. Details out

Chris Stapleton announced new dates for his 2026 All-American Road Show on Thursday. The 47-year-old's extended touring act will span across North America, with nearly 20 show dates, starting on May 23 in Nashville, Tennessee. He will be joined by special guests: Allen Stone, Ashley McBryde, Carter Faith, Grace Potter, Lainey Wilson, Maggie Rose, Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Molly Tuttle, Nikki Lane, The Teskey Brothers, and Zach Top.

Chris Stapleton performs "Bad As I Used To Be" during the 59th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (George Walker IV/Invision/AP)