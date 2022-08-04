Home / Entertainment / Music / Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse of mark made by 'one billion shots' as she announces pregnancy with John Legend. See pics

Chrissy Teigen shares glimpse of mark made by 'one billion shots' as she announces pregnancy with John Legend.

  • Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are set to welcome their third child soon. The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2020. They are parents of two children – daughter Luna and son Miles.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are all set to welcome another child soon.
Model Chrissy Teigen and singer-husband John Legend announced that they are expecting another child, nearly two years after announcing her miscarriage. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chrissy shared her pictures giving a glimpse of her pregnant belly, and also the mark made by the shots she took to conceive. She also penned a long note for her fans. (Also Read | Chrissy Teigen reveals miscarriage in heartbreaking post)

Chrissy and John Legend met on the set of one of his music videos before marrying in 2013. They have two children – Luna (6) and Miles (4). In the pictures she shared as she announced her pregnancy, Chrissy wore a black cropped top and a pair of briefs. She gave different poses in the mirror selfies giving a peek of her home in the background. Chrissy captioned the post, "The last few years have been a blur of emotions, to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again..."

She continued, "One billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. Every appointment I’ve said to myself, 'ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce' but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!"

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Chrissy shared her pictures.
Chrissy wore a black cropped top and a pair of briefs.
Reacting to the news several celebrities congratulated the couple. American reality TV star Kyle Richards said, "So happy for all of you." Actor Kate Hudson commented, "Beautiful news." Actor Essence Atkins wrote, "Awesome announcement! Congratulations on this good news!" Actor Jurnee Smollett said, "Aww congrats @chrissyteigen @johnlegend. So happy for you both!!" Several celebrities including actors Kate Beckinsale and Lily James dropped red heart emojis. Meanwhile, on his Instagram, John dropped a screenshot of Chrissy's post. He shared it with a bunch of red heart emojis.

John dropped a screenshot of Chrissy's post.
In October 2020, Chrissy published multiple social media posts recounting her experience of losing a baby, her third with John. Their baby died after she experienced pregnancy complications at 20 weeks. Earlier this year, Chrissy announced she was undergoing fertility treatment.

john legend chrissy teigen
