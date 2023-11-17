close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / CL, Paul Blanco, Kim Min Joon, Dami Kwon and others support G-Dragon amid drug probe: ‘Free GOAT man’

CL, Paul Blanco, Kim Min Joon, Dami Kwon and others support G-Dragon amid drug probe: ‘Free GOAT man’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 17, 2023 12:37 PM IST

G-Dragon is facing drug charges. While cops are still investigating the matter, fans and celebs have extended support to the rapper online.

It's been days since G-Dragon's name popped up in a drug case. As Seoul police continue to investigate the charges, many fans and celebs have extended support to the rapper-singer via a special social media campaign. From his friend-rapper CL to sister Dami Kwon and her husband-actor Kim Min Joon many posted on their respective Instagram account in favour of the former BIGBANG member. Also read: G-Dragon reacts after reports claimed that he concealed evidence of potential drug use

G-Dragon's old friend CL posted in support of him amid drug charges.
G-Dragon's old friend CL posted in support of him amid drug charges.

Titled as Guardians of Daisy, the campaign is an Instagram filter which has been launched by G-Dragon’s fashion brand Peaceminusone. With the same logo as the label, the account has been spreading the word for their CEO under the hashtag ‘Guardians Of Daisy’ and ‘We Stand With GDragon.’

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

CL shares memories with G-Dragon

CL supports G-Dragon amid drug charges.
CL supports G-Dragon amid drug charges.

Joining the campaign, CL who was under YG Entertainment as a part of 2NE1, used the filter and posted a collage of throwback photos of herself and G-Dragon. The photo is from the times when G-Dragon was a member of BIGBANG while CL was in 2NE1 under the same agency. Without saying anything, she tagged the singer.

Celebs on G-Dragon's innocence

Rapper, producer Paul Blanco also used the same filter and called G-Dragon ‘greatest of all time’. He wrote, "Free da goat man.” G-Dragon's sister Dami Kwon also joined the challenge. Her husband, actor Kim Min Joon posted a photo in his support.

Celebs support G-Dragon via special social media campaign.
Celebs support G-Dragon via special social media campaign.

Besides them, several other celebrities across the globe participated as well. Fashion model Soo Joo and YGX's Kwon Young Don also shared photos on their personal accounts.

G-Dragon and controversy

G-Dragon previously appeared before the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency for questioning and drug tests. While his initial drug tests came out negative as per Soompi, later reports claimed that G-Dragon had concealed his evidence of potential drug use. Reportedly, the police wanted to take his hair follicle samples for further investigation. However, G-Dragon allegedly removed hairs on his body, except for those on his head. Later, he had denied that he underwent hair removal specifically for the investigation. His advisory counsel, in a statement, claimed that all rumours are 'completely untrue'.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 17, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out