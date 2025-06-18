Did IHOTEU end contract months after debut? CEO's alleged extramarital affair with group member may be the reason

IHOTEU, a three-member K-pop group which debuted in June last year, has reportedly "decided to terminate their contracts with EFG Music". IHOTEU, comprising Mina, Negi and Amu, had debuted under the company, which is a subsidiary of JDB Entertainment. Koreaboo shared the report, adding that this comes after the JDB Entertainment CEO's alleged extramarital affair with Mina, which sparked a row. He has reportedly submitted his resignation, too. IHOTEU debuted on June 10 last year.(X/@IHOTEU)

IHOTEU to disband following JDB Entertainment-Mina row?

After the controversy, the official social media channels of IHOTEU announced that Mina had decided to leave the group. They added that Negi and Amu will continue their group activities. However, in a follow-up announcement shortly, it stated that all members of the group had decided to terminate their contracts with EFG Music, citing their “respective artistic direction and emotional wellbeing.”

What IHOTEU agency said

The statement, labelling Mina’s departure as her “graduation” from the group, said that she left it after coming to a mutual agreement with the company. It added that no future talks with her on the matter would be possible. In addition to this, EFG Music has also decided to halt all its activities temporarily.

About IHOTEU's pending activities

Despite the contract termination, Negi and Amuro will fulfil all previously scheduled live performances and other activities of IHOTEU. The agency will continue to support them in these activities.

All about JDB Entertainment and Mina's pics, row

Recently, TenAsia reported, as per Koreaboo, that the CEO was cheating on his wife with IHTOEU’s Mina. Several pictures emerged on social media platforms in which the CEO hugged and walked closely in public with a girl who wasn't his wife. A section of the internet alleged that the two were in a relationship. The CEO is married with two children.

Talking about the CEO's affair and resignation, Korea Joongang Daily quoted JDB Entertainment's statement on Tuesday, "We are currently verifying the facts surrounding the recent matter. The CEO has submitted his resignation, and we sincerely apologise for the concern this has caused.”

About IHOTEU

IHOTEU debuted on June 10, 2024, with the single album The First Wave. It has built a good reputation, especially for its strong focus on live stage performances. The group members were the first artists signed under EFG Music, a label launched by JDB Entertainments.