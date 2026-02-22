Fact check | Did Taylor Swift perform at an Indian wedding in Gujarat on Ambanis' invite? Know truth behind viral video
Videos on social media claimed to show Taylor Swift performing in Jamnagar. Some said it was for a bash by the Ambanis, while others claimed it was a wedding.
The Ambanis have acquired a reputation for their grand celebrations at weddings and festivals. The wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant featured the world's biggest music stars, from Rihanna and Justin Bieber to Katy Perry and the Backstreet Boys, performing for the guests. So not many were surprised when a video seemed to show Taylor Swift, arguably the biggest musical act in the world, performing in Jamnagar for an event organised by Isha Ambani. What raised doubts was the lack of any footprint of Taylor's secret India visiton social media. Here's the reality behind the viral claim, and who really was the ‘Taylor Swift’ performing in India.
Wait, Taylor Swift, performing at an Indian wedding?
Over the weekend, grainy videos from a desi bash were shared on various social media platforms with captions claiming it was Taylor Swift performing for the Ambanis. One such video showed a blonde performer resembling Taylor performing on stage to a largely Indian crowd. “OMGGG Taylor Swift in Jamnagar 😭✨”unforgettable evening as the Ambani family welcomed Taylor Swift for a special performance,” read the caption. Other claims were along similar lines.
Not Taylor Swift, but a lookalike
A quick reverse search for the video revealed that the videos were indeed from Jamnagar, but neither was the performer Taylor Swift, nor did the bash have anything to do with the Ambani family. The performer is Ashley Leechin, a famous Taylor Swift doppelganger who routinely ‘performs’ worldwide as a fake Taylor. The occasion was the wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel, two business scions from Gujarat.
Setting the record straight, stylist and fashion commentator Nishtha Gandhi shared one such and video and wrote in the caption, “Wait, did Taylor Swift just perform at an Indian wedding?! The internet LOST it when videos from Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel’s wedding in Jamnagar started circulating… and honestly? I don’t blame anyone for believing it. The sparkling stage outfit. The hair. The presence. But here’s what nobody saw coming: this isn’t Taylor Swift. This is Ashley Leechin — Taylor’s doppelganger —, and she had an entire wedding crowd (and half of Instagram) completely fooled.”
Taylor Swift, meanwhile, has never performed in India, neither in a concert nor at a private gig. The singer’s world tours so far have not featured the country, much to the dismay of desi Swifties. It is unclear if the singer plans to change that anytime soon.
