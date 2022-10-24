Diwali 2022: What fills these musicians with light?

Diwali is the festival of lights. On the day of the festival, popular musicians Sonu Nigam, Sukhwinder Singh, Amit Trivedi, Shilpa Rao, Jasleen Royal and Siddharth Mahadevan tell us what makes them lit up/roshan from within.

Amit Trivedi

A wonderful work environment and inner happiness is the key for any creative work to flourish. Harmonious situations in life fill me with a sense of shine and gleam. Travelling to amazing places, eating great food, spending quality time with friends and family, and listening to great music is all I need.

Sonu Nigam

Over the years, I have reached a point of absolute surrender to the universe. So, I am usually in a very good and sacred space. I guess my shine emits from that space of acceptance and submission. It takes the load of many things off my shoulders. I don’t swim anymore; I just sail.

Jasleen Royal

Being kind to every person — known or a stranger — fills a sense of shine and gleam within me.

Sukhwinder Singh

For me, it’s the taal (rhythm) that keeps the light within ignited. It includes the rhythm of my music as well as life. I try to live a genuine life and become a better person, because I think these are the ingredients to keep the rhythm of my life intact, and thus keep the light within me illuminated forever.

Shilpa Rao

I believe the biggest thing for an artiste is to spread love with whatever art form they pursue. When we perform live, seeing that shine and sparkle in the audience establishes a beautiful connection in spite of not knowing each other personally. That connection is something an artiste can bring into everybody’s life through their art. To be able to spread that joy and sparkle into people’s lives is what keeps me lit up.

Siddharth Mahadevan

I think I have an inborn genetic passion for music and that’s why I do not feel the pressure to either follow trends or copy anyone at all. I have a tendency to be intuitive so I follow my heart and then allow the creative side of my brain to execute my thoughts. I always want my music to create warmth and happiness because I truly care about my audience more than vanity numbers! That passion fills me with a sense of light.