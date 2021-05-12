Home / Entertainment / Music / Drake to receive artist of the decade honour at Billboard Music Awards
In the past decade, Drake has broken several Billboard chart records.(REUTERS)
In the past decade, Drake has broken several Billboard chart records.(REUTERS)
music

Drake to receive artist of the decade honour at Billboard Music Awards

Drake holds the record for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27, reaching this record after taking home 12 awards in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 01:44 PM IST

Canadian rapper and singer Drake will be honoured with Artist of the Decade Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

The announcement was made by NBC and Dick Clark Productions in a statement posted on the official website of Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) on Tuesday.

Drake holds the record for the most Billboard Music Awards with 27, reaching this record after taking home 12 awards in 2019.

Over the past decade he’s also broke several Billboard chart records, including having nine Number One albums and 33 top 10 songs on the Hot 100. Drake is also up for seven awards at the 2021 ceremony, including the top artist trophy.

The organisers had recently announced that singer Pink will receive the Icon Award, honouring record-breaking artists and their impact on music.

Also read: Zack Snyder on working with Huma Qureshi in Army of the Dead: 'Only want Indian actors in my movies from now on'

Singer-actor Nick Jonas will host the 2021 edition of the Billboard Music Awards, which are scheduled to take place on May 23.

The Weeknd, who is leading the nominations with 16 nods, is among the performers announced for the ceremony.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
drake rapper drake music + 1 more

Related Stories

Emily Blunt in a still from A Quiet Place 2.
Emily Blunt in a still from A Quiet Place 2.
web series

The English: Emily Blunt to star in Western series set in mid-America of 1890

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Apart from Emily Blunt, The English will also star Chaske Spencer, known for his role in Twilight movies and TV show, Banshee.
READ FULL STORY
(File Photo) Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film The Sound of Music at the opening night gala of the TCM Classic Film Festival on March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. Lloyd, known for his role as a kindly doctor on TV's St. Elsewhere, has died at 106.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
(File Photo) Norman Lloyd poses before a 50th anniversary screening of the film The Sound of Music at the opening night gala of the TCM Classic Film Festival on March 26, 2015, in Los Angeles. Lloyd, known for his role as a kindly doctor on TV's St. Elsewhere, has died at 106.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Saboteur, Limelight actor Norman Lloyd dies at 106

AP |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 11:58 AM IST
  • American actor Norman Lloyd, known for his work on screen and in theatre, died at his home in Los Angeles. He was 106. In his long career, he had worked with Alfred Hitchcock and Charlie Chaplin among others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.