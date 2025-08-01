Flaco Jimenez dead at 86: Who was Tejano legend? All about his family

Flaco Jimenez, the legendary Tejano artist, passed away at 86. His family broke the news on social media late Thursday night. Flaco Jimenez (center) at one time owned a food truck with his wife in the San Antonio area called Tacos Jimenez.(X/@TravisCoJudge)

“It is with great sadness that we share tonight the loss of our father, Flaco Jimenez. He was surrounded by his loved ones and will be missed immensely. Thank you to all of his fans and friends—those who cherished his music. And a big thank you for all of the memories. His legacy will live on through his music and all of his fans. The family requests privacy during this time of sadness and grievance,” the post from the family read.

Flaco's career spanned seven decades, during which he worked with artists like Bob Dylan and the Rolling Stones. He won multiple Grammys, including the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015.

Here is a look at who Flaco Jimenez was and who his family members are.

Who was Flaco Jimenez and how did he get his name?

'Flaco' means skinny, and Jimenez like his father was also nicknamed Flaco.

Jimenez was of Mexican descent, and was born in San Antonio, Texas, on March 11, 1939, He comes from a line of musicians, including his father Santiago Jiménez Sr., and his grandfather Patricio Jiménez.

Flaco began performing with his dad at the tender age of seven, and by 15, he was recording as a member of the Los Caporales.

Jimenez's first instrument was the bajo sexto but he later adopted the accordion. This was reportedly due to the influence of his father, who was a pioneer of conjunto music, as well as zydeco musician Clifton Chenier.

Jimenez, at one time, used to own a food truck in San Antonio, called Tacos Jimenez.

All about Flaco Jimenez's family

Flaco has a brother, Santiago Jimenez Jr, who is a talented musician as well. As an accomplished accordionist, Santiago too has recorded extensively.

Flaco was married to Adela Jimenez, and his children include Rosalinda Jimenez Esquivel, Rachel Fernandez, Leonardo Jimenez Jr., Gill Jimenez, David Jimenez.

The post on his demise was from Arturo & Lisa Jimenez, Javier & Raquel Fernandez, Gilbert Jimenez, Cynthia Jimenez.