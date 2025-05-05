'GAGACABANA': Internet raves as Lady Gaga makes history at Copacabana Beach with her free concert

Lady Gaga made history on Saturday night by surpassing Madonna’s attendance record at Brazil’s iconic Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro. Fans flocked to the beach early in the morning to grab the best spots for the free show, which the singer later confirmed drew an astonishing 2.5 million attendees, marking a milestone in live performance history. Lady Gaga performs during her concert at Copacabana Beach in front of a crowd of 2.5 million people. (Photo by Pablo PORCIUNCULA / AFP)(AFP)

Also Read: Lady Gaga was ‘unaware’ of bomb threat at historic Rio concert; thanks 2.5 million fans in first post

Internet shares its free Lady Gaga concert experience in Copacabana

A unique opportunity presented itself to the fans of Lady Gaga in Brazil as the singer hosted the biggest concert on the Copacabana beach, for free. Those who attended the show could not keep calm as they shared their perspective of the concert on social media.

A user on X wrote, “An estimated 2 million crowd singing abracadabra as Lady Gaga performs at Copacabana Beach in Brazil,” along with a video of the concert. A second user wrote, “GAGACABANA”. A third user wrote, “'it's a free show of course people will be there '' mind you nobody was forced to show up but instead there are hundreds of thousands singing along to some of gaga's deepest cuts. she will always be relevant.”

Another user wrote, “Now this is a mega super star. This is Lady Gaga just rehearsing. Again, just a rehearsal. Notice how she isn’t forcing them to leave. She just gives and gives and gives to her fans and that’s how you create loyalty. Unlike you know who.” A user wrote, “Can't believe I went to a lady Gaga concert for free and it was f***ing amazing. Super crowded? Yes, 2.5M people. Barely could see the screens either, but her voice is out of this world. I loved every second of it. A mother indeed.”

Also Read: Photos: Lady Gaga breaks Madonna's record, captivates 2.5 million fans at free Copacabana Beach concert

Lady Gaga pens heartfelt note after free concert

Taking it to social media, Lady Gaga expressed gratitude to all fans after making history at Copacabana Beach. In her note to fans she wrote, “Nothing could prepare me for the feeling I had during last night’s show—the absolute pride and joy I felt singing for the people of Brazil. The sight of the crowd during my opening songs took my breath away. Your heart shines so bright, your culture is so vibrant and special, I hope you know how grateful I am to have shared this historical moment with you.”

She revealed, “An estimated 2.5 million people came to see me sing, the biggest crowd for any woman in history. I wish I could share this feeling with the whole world—I know I can’t, but I can say this—if you lose your way, you can find your way back if you believe in yourself and work hard.”

The singer added, “ You can give yourself dignity by rehearsing your passion and your craft, pushing yourself to new heights— you can lift yourself up even if it takes some time.” Concluding her message she wrote, “Thank you Rio for waiting for me to come back. Thank you little monsters all over the world. I love you. I will never forget this moment. Paws up little monsters. Obrigada. Love, Mother Monster.”