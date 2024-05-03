Gippy Grewal defends AP Dhillon breaking guitar at Coachella: ‘None of us want to intentionally hurt anyone’

‘Not a deliberate action’

Gippy was asked about AP Dhillon’s act of breaking his guitar on the Coachella stage. Reacting to it, he said, “I’ve seen that clip. I don’t know why he broke his guitar. I assume that it was a part of his act. I don’t really know what happened onstage but sometimes what happens is that you plan for a certain thing to go a certain way but it goes all wrong. None of us want to intentionally hurt anyone or their sentiments but sometimes, we end up doing it unintentionally.”

He was quick to assert that he admires AP Dhillon, known for crafting fame across the globe with his songs such as Brown Munde, Excuses and With You.

“I hardly listen to urban music. But his song Brown Munde has been my favourite because my son used to listen to it a lot every time it would come on television. AP and I haven’t met each other too often but whenever we’ve met, we’ve shared some lovely moments. He’s a very respectful guy. He has made him a big name for himself today,” Gippy said, while calling AP Dhillon his ‘younger brother’.

AP Dhillon’s Coachella controversy

On April 15, AP Dhillon took to his Instagram handle to share a video of his performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, one of the biggest music festivals in the world. While sharing the post, he captioned the post, “BROWN MUNDE HAVE LEFT THE DESERT.”

The act of breaking guitar on stage didn’t go down well among a certain section of music lovers, who called him out for disrespecting his instrument.

One user commented, “Respect the things which brought you to this stage, It’s completely your and your loss:, while another user wrote, “That is what makes Diljit (Dosanjh) different from others. (heart emoji)”. A user also captioned his comment as, “And you think doing this looked good? (shocked emojis)” A fan pointed out, “Not the guitar not the guitar not the guitar.”

AP Dhillon’s justification

AP Dhillon soon got a whiff of the stir, and took to his Instagram to share his clarification. But in a cryptic way. Sharing a series of candid pictures of himself on stage at Coachella 2024, including one of him just before he broke his guitar, AP Dhillon wrote in his Instagram caption, “The media is controlled and I’m out of control”.

He was trolled for the post as well. A comment on the post read, “What a cringe caption lol”, while one fan commented, "You’re justifying wrong things brother. Are you even remembering your culture of how we treat musical instruments? That guitar was the one you held it for your show and it produced the vibration you wanted. After that destroying it was the coolest thing? This is an act of a fool. A true musician loves his instruments more than music. Show some respect, accept it and apologise to yourself, not to us. All we can see is your graph going down. If music gave you the fame, at least learn to respect it."