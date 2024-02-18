When BTS' J-Hope said he ‘could be cold or aloof at times’: Realised I had this side to myself

BTS member J-Hope, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, clocked his 30th birthday on Sunday. Speaking with GQ Australia in 2021, J-Hope talked about how ageing made him sad. Jung Hoseok, whose stage name is J-Hope, also revealed a secret about himself. He had said that after he debuted and spent much time as J-Hope, he realised he 'could be cold or aloof at times'. (Also Read | J-Hope wishes BTS ARMY ‘Happy Hope Day’, shares his pic as he steps out ahead of 30th birthday) BTS' J-Hope spoke about himself a few years ago.

What J-Hope said about ageing

When asked in 2021 how he felt in his late twenties, J-Hope had said, "I’m sad. I believe that nothing really changes when we age, despite the first digit of our age increasing from 2 to 3 to 4. It’s better to come to peace with it. I mean, that’s what life is, after all. Once I made up my mind that there’s still so much I can do in the future, a lot of the emotions I had toward getting older disappeared. But I’m still sad. (laughs)."

BTS rapper talks about Jung Hoseok

He was also asked what he gained in the past as Jung Hoseok, rather than J-Hope. The BTS rapper had said, "I didn’t know what kind of person Jung Hoseok was. But after I debuted and spent a lot of time as J-Hope, I realised who Jung Hoseok is. I saw that I could be cold or aloof at times and realised I had this side to myself. I can’t help but be thankful to J-Hope. I feel secure, knowing I can decide how this Jung Hoseok should act and live out his life."

More about J-Hope

A day ahead of his birthday, the BTS member had shared several photos on Instagram. Sharing his posters, he had written 'happy Hope day'. J-Hope began his mandatory military service on April 18 last year. Earlier in February, several photos surfaced on social media platforms in which the rapper was seen leading soldier trainees through a 20km (12.5-mile) ruck march. J-Hope carried a hand signal light as he stood with soldier trainees. In a series of photos, J-Hope bonded with his fellow soldiers and posed happily for the cameras.

In December last year, taking to Weverse, J-Hope penned a long note for fans. A part of J-Hope's letter read, "It seems like this year I moved and did various activities by keeping enlistment in clear focus. I even went to award show(s) alone as I wanted to show you the parts I couldn't show since then, even participated in big shows in Paris, even did a song collaboration with a person I respect a lot as present for you guys before I enlist to repay you all, even prepared a few little contents for you guys so you can feel my warmth while I'm doing my service."

