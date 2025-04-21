Hardik Pandya's rumoured girlfriend Jasmin Walia attends Mumbai Indians match. Here’s what she did when the team won

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's rumoured romance with UK singer Jasmin Walia was on full display as she cheered for his team Mumbai Indians, at Wankhede Stadium during their thrilling IPL match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Also read: Hardik Pandya's rumoured gf Jasmin Walia boards MI team bus after clash against KKR Jasmin has frequently been spotted attending Mumbai Indian matches at Wankhede Stadium, adding fuel to the buzz around their relationship.

Jasmin Walia cheers on Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians

On Sunday, Jasmin was again spotted in the VIP stands at Wankhede Stadium. Jasmin watched intently as Hardik's team, Mumbai Indians, took on the Chennai Super Kings. And when the Mumbai Indians secured a victory, she was quick to give a standing ovation.

Jasmin turned heads in the VIP stands with her chic all-white ensemble, comprising a cropped top and pants, as she enthusiastically cheered on the Mumbai Indians. After the team's win, she gave a resounding standing ovation and beamed with joy.

This is not the first time Jasmin was spotted in the stadium cheering for her rumoured boyfriend’s team. Jasmin has frequently been spotted attending Mumbai Indians matches at Wankhede Stadium, adding fuel to the buzz around their relationship.

Some time back, after the Mumbai Indian's IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Jasmin was seen leaving in the official team bus allotted for the wives and girlfriends of the players.

When it comes to the IPL match, Rohit Sharma stroked his way to a match-winning 45-ball 76 on Sunday against Chennai Super Kings to banish an ordinary run of scores so far in this IPL season. With the win, MI climbed to sixth spot in the IPL 2025 table with four wins and as many losses in eight matches. Chennai Super Kings, meanwhile, continue to endure a tough patch in the season, as they stay at the bottom of the table with just two wins on the board.

What do we know about Hardik and Jasmin?

Although neither Hardik nor Jasmin has confirmed their relationship, rumours about them have been swirling for months. Speculation first arose when both shared similar holiday pictures from Greece, just weeks after Hardik announced his divorce from Natasa Stankovic. Many suspected they had vacationed together.

Jasmin’s appearance at the India-Pakistan match in Dubai only added fuel to the fire. She was seated near Axar Patel’s wife, hinting at her close association with the Indian cricket circle. Since then, she has been a regular at Hardik’s matches, leaving fans curious about their bond.